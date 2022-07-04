The Kingscote CFS brigade has started a recruiting drive to find new volunteer members.
The CFS brigade is open to everyone, female and male, and people with all kinds skill sets, and not sure those suited for firefighting.
There's jobs for everyone.
John Holman joined after moving to KI from the Mid-North after he retired from a running a computer business.
He said he joined after witnessing the fire that broke out as a result of a car accident at Cygnet River not long after he moved here about 10 years ago.
Initially trained to become a basic firefighter, after he six months he also took on the role of the brigade's administration officer, a position he has held ever since.
He enjoys both aspects, both office duties and then heading out on water carrier or fire truck, holding a hose or rake hoe.
The 2019-2020 summer bushfires had a big impact on all the Kingscote brigade members.
Captain Michael Swayne and the brigade were called upon early in the month-long battle, rescuing a resident and backpackers from Western River in December 2019.
Then John and the brigade firefighters survived two burn overs on the same day, driving back from Flinders Chase along South Coast Road on January 3.
The melted door handles, mirrors and other plastic from around the outside of the fire engine Kingscote 24 that had now been replaced, while other battle scarred appliances on KI had also been repaired.
Long-term Kangaroo Island Trish van der Linden has held several volunteer and community roles on the Island.
But it's only since she recently retired as diabetes nurse educator that she felt she had time to devote to the joining the CFS and learning new skills.
For Trish, part of it was going through the 2019-2020 bushfire disaster on her rural block west of Brownlow, where they hosted numerous friends fleeing the fire.
Trish said she had always wanted to learn about fire behaviour and how to fight fires and keep a property and loved ones safe.
"I would like to learn more about the science of fire behaviour and I think I would feel a lot better to have an understanding of that fire behaviour," she said.
She is also interested in working in a team and doing whatever she can to make the brigade function, whether that be communications, firefighting or being a runner organising logistics.
John recommends that anyone interested in joining the Kingscote CFS brigade come in on a Sunday morning.
Brigade members gather every Sunday from 9am and spend about an hour going over the trucks and equipment.
After seeing what it was about and once the brigade had a chance to assess your skill set, the next step was to be placed on the roster and to do the basic firefighter course if deemed suitable.
The brigade currently had about 25 to 30 active members but only six to eight of those were the fully qualified firefighting training, hence their were roles for all.
All volunteers at least went through "burn over" training drill on how to survive a fire, as they could experience these conditions in any capacity on the way to and from a fire.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
