Wet conditions at both venues for the weekend's Kangaroo Island Football League matches on July 2, 2022, but you wouldn't have known it, with both visiting teams scoring big wins over their hosts.
A Grade: Kingscote were too good for a struggling Parndana, in the end winning by 40 points.
In greasy conditions, because of the misty rain hanging around, the ball was very hard to handle.
The Kingscote midfield of Lovering, Connell & Hadland using the ball to great effect.
Lovering getting on the scoreboard with three goals, while Ingerson played a brilliant game and finished with four.
Parndana tried hard all day, but are lacking that bit of quality around the ground.
Their ball use and turnovers costing them and if they can get a bit more composure it will stand them in great stead.
Trethewey was clearly the roosters best, while Mashford and McMulkin tried hard around the ground and Davis was a good target up forward with 4 goals.
The Hounds too classy for Parndana on this day. K 15.5 def P 8.7
Once again, Western Districts have dominated a young Eagles side.
The last two games between these two clubs has resulted in a combined winning margin of 371 points, as Western Districts defeated Dudley on this occasion by 163 points.
Despite missing a few gun players, Wonks dominated the first half. J. Whittle, another A Grade debutant for Western Districts had a ball and kicked 3 first half goals.
Larcombe and Barrett were hard to stop in the centre, and with their usual goalkickers out Graham (7 goals) stood up well in their absence.
The other goals were shared around with Favilla (4), Hilder (4), Crabb (3) and Hammat (3).
Wonks with 10 goal kickers all up in a terrific team effort.
The Eagles, while dominated in the first half, showed their determination to stick to a game plan and fought out the second half well.
Slowing the game down they were able to frustrate the wonks movers at times. Keir played well for Dudley in defence and McLeay and Sharkey were prevalent for the Eagles.
Another 2 goals to Willson has him edging closer to that 1000 goal milestone, but he may struggle to reach it this year, with still another 14 goals needed.
Another big loss to the young Eagles, but they continue to improve and get games into their young players, that can only be good for the club in the future. WD 18.8 def DU 3.5
B Grade: It was an old-fashioned demolition at Parndana, with Kingscote coming away with a 143-point win.
Parndana had to call on Ness and Putland out of retirement to help make up the numbers, and while they showed they can still handle a footy it was always going to be a tough task for Parndana.
Mills tried hard for the home side, and Mauheni-Edwards performed valiantly but Parndana weren't able to register a score in difficult conditions.
In turn it was a great team effort by Kingscote, Johnson found the conditions to his liking. Walden and young C. Florance had a field day up front with 7 and 6 goals respectively, but Henderson stood out for the Hounds in a comprehensive victory. K 22.11 def P 0.0
Despite the score line showing a relatively easy win for Western Districts, the game can only be described as tense, with Wonks fitness getting them over the line.
The first quarter was a tough, tight affair. The Eagles, led by Tucker got off to an early break with a goal to Florance.
Wonks only able to score one point for the first quarter, and were lucky to not be further behind.
Wonks scored the first of the second term, but Dudley were determined to hold on.
Pressley battling hard for the home side, and keeping the youngsters going, as wonks started to get more of the ball.
Dudley just up at half time, but would have to work hard to stay that way.
It wasn't to be, with Griffin's 3rd moving Wonks in front for the first time.
Riggs worked hard in the second half and wonks were slowly able to kick away. Howard played brilliantly in defence stopping any chances Dudley had, while Tucker tried his best to keep the Eagles in it.
Wonks worked well as a team and slowly the margin started to build.
Wonks eventually winning by 26 points and looking forward to resting some tired bodies over their two-week break. WD 8.6 def DU 4.4
Colts: The Kingscote Colts have had a good hit out, but still had just a bit too much class for their closest rivals, defeating Parndana by 35 points.
It was an entertaining game from start to finish, Kingscote's kicking for goal keeping their opponents in the game.
Xavier Wadsworth, Cain Florance and Tom Mitchell provided the Kingscote pups with plenty of run and carry.
Tyler Richardson was the main finisher up front, ending the game with 3 goals.
Parndana battled hard all day, and are improving with each game as a team.
The first two games played between these two were over by half time, but the roosters matched it with the undefeated hounds for most of the game and weren't disgraced in any way.
Colton Trethewey was clearly the best for the Roosters, giving the home side plenty of attacking chances.
He finished some of the work too, kicking 3 of his own to be the main goal kicker for the day.
Eli Kuchel and Isaac Bowden also tried hard for the Roosters but the Hounds showed they are at least a 5-goal better team than everyone else in the Colts at the moment. K 9.14 def P 5.3
At Penneshaw, Dudley have scored a huge upset win over Western Districts to almost certainly guarantee themselves a finals spot with five minor round games to go.
With the news that Rory Baker is out for the rest of the year, wonks struggled with their ball movement.
Dudley got off to the fast start, Simon Pressley dominating the ruck contests and Tait Florance around the clearances.
Dylan Bunney converted most of his chances and ended the game with 6 goals.
Jackson Short tried hard, and read the ball well, and Blaize Whale showed desperation around the packs.
Wonks were also well served by their shorter brigade in Aiden Buck and Locky Short who both took some good marks in the wet conditions.
However, Dudley got over the line by 40 points to cement their spot in the four. DU 10.9 def WD 4.5
