The Islander

Visiting teams score big wins Kangaroo Island Football League Round 10

By Ball Magnet
Updated July 3 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:36pm
Ben McArdle gathers the ball in the AusKick on the weekend. Picture: Cherrie McArdle

Wet conditions at both venues for the weekend's Kangaroo Island Football League matches on July 2, 2022, but you wouldn't have known it, with both visiting teams scoring big wins over their hosts.

