Adelaide Thunderbirds netball clinic on Kangaroo Island

Adelaide Thunderbirds Netball Clinic was held in Kingscote at the rec centre on Sunday.
The clinic was attended by about 84 players, ranging from 5 years old to 16 plus year olds.
Adelaide Thunderbird players, Georgie Horjus and Maisie Nankivell were in attendance to put the netballers through some drills.
There were 24 5-9 year olds, 34 10-12 year olds, 17 13-15 year olds and nine 16+ year olds, and it was great to see five senior players joining this group.
The Kangaroo Island Netball Association would like to thank Georgie and Maisie for coming over to KI to run this clinic for them as I am sure they all had a great day and many players were delighted to have photo's at the end of their session with Georgie and Maisie.
The clinic was funded by a Salvation Army donation, which went towards helping netball players within the association.
KINA also held an umpire workshop session, attended by seven umpires, for them to ask any questions or brush up on their skills. Netball SA sent an umpire over for mentoring and to help local umpires get their C badge.
Congratulations to Layla Kuchel who received her C badge on Saturday.
Shaisee Hamlyn also received her C badge at the Mid Hills Carnival held in May and Shontae Jones also received her C badge at Country Champs in June.
Thanks to Tracy Mills and Maree Gifford who helped organise both these events. Great job ladies.
Georgie and her teammates will be watching the Melbourne Vixens take on West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final in Perth on Sunday.
Tracey Boxer, KINA secretary
