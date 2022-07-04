With the state government scaling back small-scale COVID vaccination clinics across South Australia, contingencies have been put in place for Kangaroo Island.
The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network has plans to provide pop-up vaccination clinics for the KI community and aged care residents on the Island over the next six months to support continued demand.
There have already been multiple vaccination pop-up clinics on KI, with the most recent visit occurring between June 13-21.
A health network spokesperson said as we moved to the next phase of the KI vaccination program, the network would continue to provide scheduled vaccination opportunities for the Kangaroo Island community.
"We will notify the community of upcoming dates and locations of the vaccination clinics in the near future," the network said.
"We thank Islanders for rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and we are pleased to have administered 11,112 vaccinations on Kangaroo Island in total since our first mobile vaccination clinic commenced in April 2021."
South Australians now have another month to get their free flu vaccination, with the Malinauskas Labor Government last week announcing an extension to the program.
The extension - which will go until the end of July - is in response to this winter's unique dual challenge of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, which has placed further pressure on a hospital system already facing significant demand.
Around 798,000 flu vaccines have been administered in South Australia so far this year, compared with 701,000 at the same time last year - and 787,000 doses in total for 2021.
The Malinauskas Labor Government is urging South Australians to take this extended opportunity to head to their GP or pharmacy, get vaccinated and protect themselves against influenza this winter.
Latest figures show more than 222,000 people have received a vaccination since the beginning of the free flu vaccination campaign - launched for the first time in the state's history on May 29 - with a total of 45 per cent of eligible South Australians now protected.
The free flu vaccination program is in addition to a suite of immediate measures the Malinauskas Labor Government has put in place to ease the demand on the hospital system this winter, including:
