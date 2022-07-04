The Islander

Blue Tree appears on KI for mental health awareness

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:59am
Kangaroo Island now has its first "Blue Tree" painted by the friends of Simon Wheaton to raise awareness seeking treatement for mental health. Pictured in the foreground are Kayne, Eloise, Toby and Barry Wheaton. Picture: Greg Harvie

A group of Simon Wheaton's friends and family got together to paint the first Blue Tree for Kangaroo Island.

