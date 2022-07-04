Blue Tree appears on KI for mental health awareness

A group of Simon Wheaton's friends and family got together to paint the first Blue Tree for Kangaroo Island.
The tree was painted on Sunday, June 26 and now stands at the entrance of Kingscote for all to see.
Advertisement
The mission of the Blue Tree Project is to spark the difficult discussions and encourage people to speak up when battling mental health concerns.
"By spreading paint and the message that it's okay to not be okay."
At last count, there are 816 "Blue Trees" registered around Australia.
Many thanks to Mike and Sandra Smith for allowing this to happen on their property just outside of Kingscote.
Thanks also to Peter Ingram for organising the paint, and also a big thanks to Mark Turner for his help and support getting this to happen.
Meanwhile, Simon Wheaton's mate Clayton Willson is organising a long-distance run around the Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for the Breakthrough Foundation.
On October 1, Clayton will be running the 67km around Dudley Peninsula with a couple of mates assisting, aiming to raise $10,000.
You can support Clayton's run here
This follows the shearathon that also raised money for Breakthrough and mental health research.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.