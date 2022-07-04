Kangaroo Island archaeologist Andrew Collis lives next to the proposed Cliffs golf course at Pelican Lagoon.
And so over the years, he has spent time collecting evidence of Aboriginal occupation of what was Crown Land along the cliffs.
Advertisement
Now it might be too late to get these sites recorded with construction of the course apparently imminent.
The developer meanwhile is confident only one Aboriginal significant site exists and will be protected.
Mr Collis however said he has evidence from three sites that show Aboriginal activities and are of archaeological significance on the proposed course.
Some Aboriginal evidence at the site has been recorded by a heritage survey completed by the developer, but he and other archaeologists do not know the details.
He was hoping to get these sites registered and also other areas he believes need to be investigated.
Mr Collis said he understood there has been a heritage survey conducted on the sites but has not been able to determine if the three sites were acknowledged nor the need for additional investigation.
He has provided additional information including photographs to the planning authority.
The Cliffs at Kangaroo Island project director Sam Atkins however said the three sites identified by Mr Collis had been investigated.
Mr Atkins said Aboriginal heritage consultants had walked site "five times" and he was confident that the single confirmed site was being protected and would be "celebrated" in the new course.
A spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Department said an Aboriginal heritage survey had been completed.
"The golf course developer commissioned an Aboriginal heritage survey that was undertaken by a qualified archaeologist with traditional owners," the spokesperson said.
"The golf course was redesigned after this survey to avoid a known Aboriginal heritage site.
"The survey also led to the creation of a cultural heritage management plan to guide the golf course development.
"This was developed with traditional owners, to ensure any unrecorded or unknown heritage is protected and managed appropriately if discovered.
"This plan includes provisions for traditional owners to monitor ground-disturbing works."
Regarding additional sites identified by Mr Collis, the spokesperson said it was not clear whether the sites asserted are within the project development boundaries.
Advertisement
"If they are, they will be managed in accordance with the agreed heritage management plan," the spokesperson said.
"The developer has undertaken to avoid all known Aboriginal heritage within the development and will work with the archaeologist and traditional owners to do so."
Archaeologist and researcher at the University of Adelaide, Dr W. Boone Law also lives at Pelican Lagoon.
Dr Law said several archaeologists had previously written submissions to the department about impacts to known and unknown sites in the reserve.
Even the Australian Archaeological Association had weighed in on the matter in 2018, he said.
Fellow researcher Dr Keryn Walshe also shares the concerns of the local archaeologists.
Advertisement
"I am currently doing further archaeological research on the Island and a few years ago I saw the sites in question. I fully support Andrew's comments and agree with his concerns," Dr Walshe said.
Dr Law meanwhile says unidentified evidence could be destroyed by earthworks before being documented.
"The Aboriginal archaeological record of Kangaroo Island is unique and worth celebrating," Dr Law said.
"The mystery surrounding what happened to the original Kangaroo Islanders is one of Australia's great archaeological puzzles.
"Sites buried in stable dunes hold a great deal of information about the past.
"Discarded artefacts and midden materials provide insights on ancient lifeways and environmental conditions. And in good contexts, past periods of occupation can be radiometrically dated.
Advertisement
"The geomorphology of the area is ripe for buried archaeological sites. It would be tragic if no serious archaeological investigations are completed, especially since the project is on the public Crown Land that was previously zoned as coastal conservation."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.