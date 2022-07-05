SeaLink is about to send its second KI ferry for its annual maintenance.
The Sealion 2000 will be out of service from July 27 to August 23.
The Sealion 2000 will be going to Port Adelaide to the Australian Naval Infrastructure shipyard for drydocking work from August 3 to 17, and either side of that it will be berthed at "The Pen" at Cape Jervis for further maintenance work.
Back in April, the Spirit of Kangaroo Island or SPOKI was taken out of service early because of urgent work required.
That repair work and annual maintenance was completed at the same time at Australian Fishing Enterprises slipway at Port Lincoln.
SPOKI, which is the designated heavy vehicle ferry, will now pick up the slack.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
