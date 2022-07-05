Dog and cat owners receiving their registration renewal notices this week have until 31 August to check their details are up-to-date and pay any applicable fees.
The Dog and Cat Management Board says people are starting to understand they must register their cats by its microchip number in Dogs and Cats Online.
Advertisement
The board also released SA's top names for dogs and cats and most popular dog breeds, see below.
Cat registrations is SA have increased significantly.
There are now 86,792 cats registered in the state dog and cat register, compared to 70,354 in 2021; 52,600 in 2020 and 23,527 in 2019.
In contrast, 315,551 dogs are registered in South Australia, and these figures are relatively constant as 302,475 dogs were registered last year; 295,448 in 2020 and 291,450 in 2019.
Dog and Cat Management Board chairman David Parkin said about about 97 per cent of cats in shelters couldn't be returned because their owners hadn't registered its microchip in Dogs and Cats Online.
"That's a concern because councils can return registered dogs and cats much more quickly, bypassing the pound which can be a traumatic place for pets. Registration is easy and in most cases, free for cats".
In South Australia, cats must be desexed, microchipped and registered in Dogs and Cats Online, the state-wide register for dogs, cats, breeders, microchip and desexing information.
"As well as councils, the RSPCA, Animal Welfare League and vets also use Dogs and Cats Online to identify lost pets and reunite them with their owners," Mr Parkin said.
If you have a question about dog or cat registrations talk to your council, they can also register pets for people who do not have internet access.
"Information and easy guides for using Dogs and Cats Online are available on the Dog and Cat Management Board website, but if you need support or information about fees, you should contact your local council," Mr Parkin said.
Visit the Dog and Cat Management website at: dogandcatboard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.