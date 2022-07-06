Island Care opens fruit and veg project in Kingscote

Island Care's fruit and vegetable project is proving popular after 16 weeks of operation.
The charity is offering fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as general grocery items and baked goods from Baker's Delight, at what it says are very reasonable prices.
Advertisement
Paul Gibson said the first couple of weeks he was spending about $1000 each run, but this had increased to $5000 on the most recent trip.
"We set it up and they flood through the door," he said. "We are trying to make it as affordable as possible for everyone."
Thanks to one of their Korean wholesalers, they also have a wide range of Asian products, such as sauces, wraps and noodles.
And here are Turkish flatbreads, Japanese deserts, with more product lines coming soon.
Paul drives the van to the SA Produce Market at Pooraka in Adelaide every Tuesday where he loads up with produce and baked goods.
SeaLink is helping out and a generous couple have just donated a refrigerated Mercedes Sprinter van.
The groceries are set up in their building on Pennington Avenue in Kingscote, behind the yacht club, from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.
The op shop in Giles meanwhile also continues to operate from 9am to 3pm Wednesday to Friday and also Saturday morning.
Island Care also does free deliveries in the Kingscote area, so contact Paul on 0434 334 177.
There are about half a dozen volunteers helping out, including a few kids.
The Island Care building also has a commercial kitchen, so soup, hot chocolate and coffee are on offer for $2 each day the grocery is open.
"We keep busy," Paul said.
Island Care is a registered charity and is affiliated with the Australian Christian Churches.
Any left over produce each week is provided to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and Kangala Wildlife Rescue.
Island Care also provides food packages for those in need.
You can also keep up to date with specials at the Island Care Fruit & Vegetables page on Facebook.
Advertisement
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.