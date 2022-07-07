The Islander

State government to provide $2 million for farm firefighting units

Updated July 7 2022 - 3:44am, first published 12:08am
A steady stream of farm fire units parked at Parndana Oval ready to be checked over at the first CFS Farm Firefighting Unit registration day in 2020. Picture: Stan Gorton

The state government will provide crucial grants for farm firefighting units (FFUs) with a State Budget commitment of $2 million over four years.

