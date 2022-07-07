South Australian grain growers will participate in an exciting new collaboration with Coopers Brewery to see barley tracked and traced from paddock to beverage.
Through funding from the state government's AgTech Growth Fund, barley growers will work the brewery and tech company Trust Provenance.
Advertisement
The company's software to capture data points along the barley's journey, then link into Coopers' software to enable a full paddock-to-beverage traceability platform.
Grain Producers SA chief executive officer Brad Perry said it was a unique opportunity for SA malting barley growers to take part in an innovative paddock-to-beverage traceability pilot project.
"Many of our grain producers already supply high quality malting barley to Coopers Brewery and in this project, they will be following barley through the many stages to the end product - a high quality beer," Mr Perry said.
"As part of the traceability program, engagement will occur with a number of growers directly and with grain trading company ADM, to cover all critical tracking events and understand the practical and commercial requirements of all stakeholders.
"The growing global trend for real-time and transparent proof of claim is finding its way into procurement programs for food manufacturers and retailers.
"Making sure South Australian grain producers are future-proofed against evolving supply chain demands is an important part of this program."
Trust Provenance chief executive officer Andrew Grant said data would be viewable through a unique QR code for each batch of barley.
"This allows for real-time monitoring, management and feedback and allows grain producers and Coopers to provide a new level of trust on quality and sustainability and align with consumers' demand for greater transparency on the beverages they are consuming," Mr Grant said.
Coopers Brewery malting manager Doug Stewart welcomed the project.
"Traceability with this barley application will allow us to more clearly demonstrate the superior qualities and provenance of the grains we use, which provides a range of monitoring, food safety and marketing advantages," he said.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven announced the AgTech Growth funding recipients.
"South Australian farmers have a long standing and proud history of being some of the most innovative in the world, and this funding will boost the opportunities to advance their AgTech, not just on farm but throughout the agriculture supply chain," she said.
"These projects will help our primary producers overcome challenges and barriers they have identified and I'm looking forward to seeing firsthand how these projects are delivered over the coming months."
Grain Producers SA is the peak industry body representing the 4500 grain farming businesses in South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.