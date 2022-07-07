The Islander

Paddock-to-beverage tracing project for South Australian grain growers, Coopers Brewery

Updated July 7 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:13am
Grain Producers SA chief executive Brad Perry, Kangaroo Flat grain producer Josh Krieg and Trust Provenance CEO Andrew Grant at Joshs farm. Picture supplied

South Australian grain growers will participate in an exciting new collaboration with Coopers Brewery to see barley tracked and traced from paddock to beverage.

