Australian Children's Laureate Gabrielle Wang this week visited the three school campuses on Kangaroo Island.
The Melbourne-based author and illustrator was appointed to the one-year term in March and she is obligated to tour every state and territory speaking to children about books and reading.
Her childhood friend Wendy Bennett grew up next door in the suburb of Armadale now lives on Kangaroo Island, and so any trip to SA naturally would bring her this way.
This was not her first visit to the Island and her agent had arranged speaking engagements with the local schools on her previous visits too.
This time, her trip and talks were arranged through the Australian Children's Laureate Foundation.
Gabrielle said she wanted her tenure to focus on regional children, which often did not have the same resources enjoyed by their city counterparts.
On this trip, her other visits had been to young people in Stirling and Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills.
In the digital age, she said it was important to have physical books, particularly picture books for young children.
"Fortunately , kids are still reading real book and parents are still buying real books for their children to read," she said.
She just had her 21st book published - Zadie Ma and the dog that chased the moon - about a young girl who wants a dog, more than anything else in the world.
Also an illustrator, this book for the first time contains a graphic novel section, from the perspective of the dog.
While on KI, she held a writer's workshop for local authors at Alice Teasdale's bookshop, where she was also hoping to sell and sign a few of her new books.
A fourth generation Australian, her mother's ancestors came to Australia during the gold rush days, while her father was a more recent arrival from Shanghai, China.
Her characters were not always Asian of descent, but she said more recently she had been exploring her ancestry and using it for inspiration.
"I do both Asian and white characters in my books, we all belong in Australia," she said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
