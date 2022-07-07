Kangaroo Island girls making impact on mainland football

Kangaroo Island girls continue to make their mark on women's football on the mainland.
A group of four or five local KI girls travel up each week to play for Yankalilla football club.
Advertisement
The Yankalilla womens football club has helped create the links with KIFL holding the first match of each season at Penneshaw oval.
The local girls are supported by many KI locals to get them up to mainland games each week.
They have been inspired by Kimberley Rowe - the first KI girl to be selected for South Adelaide Football Club 's women's development squad.
Kimberley got a couple of games in the South Adelaide reserves in the SANFL Women's League this year.
SANFL Women's League is the major state-level women's Australian rules football league in South Australia.
.
This follow on from our previous coverage of Kangaroo Island players with the South Adelaide Football Club.
Also in our previous coverage, we initially failed to mention that Zak Keir is scheduled to play in a carnival for the Under 17s and Callum Willson, who won the Pharmacy Medal in 2020, is on the list but has not played due to injury.
Kimbo meanwhile is profiled on the South Adelaide website.
The 17-year-old student was recruited from Yankallila, her biggest interest outside of football is the beach and she describes herself as "determined".
She was also singled out in the "Minutes with Moose" column where Moose writes about Kimbo and also mentions a few other KI girls.
Way back in January, Moose wrote about Kimbo and KI's ability to produce football talent.
"This tradition of producing state-league talent has reached a new chapter in 2022 with Kimberley Rowe, an up-and-coming ruck-defender from Yankalilla, set to become the first female footballer with KI origins to join the Panthers," he wrote.
Kimbo quit netball and decided to focus on football and has played for Yankallila for the past five years.
Advertisement
Her parents, Ken and Amanda operate Kangaroo Island Shellfish at American River, and the family divides its time between the mainland and the Island.
Kimbo's passion for the Yank Tigers reached a new height in 2021 when she was selected to captain the club's Under 17 girl's side, Moose wrote.
In 2020, she received Yankalilla's Most Improved award and was selected to represent the Great Southern's Under 16 association side.
Then in 2021, Kimbo finished runner-up to Yankalilla's Under 17 Best and Fairest while also once again donning the Great Southern's Association jumper.
Most recently on June 21, Moose also sang the praises of fellow KI player Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards.
Advertisement
"Kangaroo Island gave us Kimberley Rowe - the first female from the island to make it into South Adelaide's SANFLW squad," Moose wrote.
"Now, the island has provided another exciting prospect by the name of Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards.
"A young defender who, in addition to her Yankalilla commitments, also plays mixed boys footy on KI.
"Fast, silky, promising: Rewiti-Edwards was the Tigers Round Ten Best on Ground - and our pick for the Team of the Week captain."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.