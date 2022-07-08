Update on The Cliffs at Kangaroo Island golf course development

The Islander caught up with The Cliffs at Kangaroo Island project director Sam Atkins this week to get an update on the golf course development.
The golf course development is being undertaken by new company Pennington Cliffs Property Trust formed by Mr Atkins and his partners when they took over the project from the initial proponents.
The Cliffs is a joint venture with the Pelligra Group, a Victorian-based development company that has completed 1200 projects around Australia and overseas.
That joint venture in recent months also saw Pennington Cliffs and Pelligra purchase the Penneshaw Hotel, the Seafront Hotel and Seafront Holiday Park, all in Penneshaw.
"The venture sees huge potential for Penneshaw and we are working with SeaLink and the airport to increase visitation," Mr Atkins said.
"We have a great asset here and we see potential in developing the services and experiences to improve the overall experience for those visiting."
Most recently it purchased the eight-unit Terraces at American River, which will be renamed the "Seafront Terraces" and used for employee accommodation.
The Cliffs at Kangaroo Island is sited on 580 acres at the narrowest point of the Island at Pennington Bay on the Dudley Peninsula.
Of that, 80 acres was acquired when the previous state government decided to lease the cliff top Crown land portion to the previous proponents.
Since then, the joint venture had purchased six titles of private land to make up the total property, Mr Atkins said.
Mr Atkins said the Crown lease agreement specifies that no additional development can take place until after the course was operational.
While joint venture did not have anything specific proposed in terms of additional residential or tourism on the site at this time, it was also not ruling anything out, he said.
The course will sit on 25 acres and will include a clubhouse, with a restaurant and pro shop. There will also be maintenance buildings and a native plant nursery.
Unlike the initial course proposal, the fairways will be the natural dune land with the greens interspersed.
The developers hope that the course will be open by the end of 2023 and initial work has begun, including removal of boxthorn plants.
The government lease does require the developers to restore the Crown land to its natural state.
Planting of native vegetation would begin soon, starting at the entrance to the course and property, he said.
And Mr Atkins has already met with the KI Landscape Board and local native vegetation experts to discuss that rehabilitation.
The entire 580 acres will be fenced off with exclusion fencing to keep kangaroos out of not only the course, but the entire property.
The western end of the property already as the KI Landscape Board's cat exclusion fence running along its length.
The Cliffs will be using, and paying, for its water from the new SA Water desalination expansion and pipeline project.
Mr Atkins said the joint venture was paying for the pipeline connection from the new pipeline Hog Bay Road, and this water would be stored in a reservoir on the site.
The conditions also require the developers to work with the state transport department to realign the intersection of Davis and Hog Bay roads.
Regarding any cultural sites, Mr Atkins said Aboriginal heritage consultants had walked site "five times" and he was confident that the single confirmed site was being protected and would be "celebrated" in the new course.
The company had letters of support from two different Aboriginal community groups.
Mr Atkins, who has background working in the wine industry, said he had a vision for using the model for Banrock Station for the golf course.
Mr Atkins owns a holiday home on KI said he grew up visiting the Island.
The joint venture had already hired construction manager Martin Greenwood, former the superintendent at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Victoria, considered one of the best in the world, he said.
The Cliffs also hired a "well respected" golf course shaper to work on the course lay-out, which was being designed by Darius Oliver.
Both employees had already moved to KI with their families, he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
