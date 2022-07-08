The interesting mining history of the salt lakes at Pelican Lagoon has come to light since a proposal for lakeside accommodation pods.
That history and any possible contamination might be discussed at the Kangaroo Island Council meeting, possibly later this month.
Advertisement
Locals have raised concerns about whether there is any contamination in the lake after it was flooded after the mining activity.
Irregularities on aerial photos of the salt lake are understood to be the result of the mining infrastructure and equipment that was left in the pit when abandoned by gypsum mining company CSR.
Developers are expected to be asked about environmental checks and safeguards when they make presentation at an upcoming information session.
The pod accommodation development is being proposed at 3352 Hog Bay Road, by Nic Design Studio in Adelaide.
The company's website shows pods on the shores of Gobell Lake, one of the salt lakes just off Hog Bay Road where it runs along Pelican Lagoon.
The Kangaroo Island Council is the assessment authority, but the State Planning Commission was assisting while the council worked to appoint a new planner.
Planners are seeking additional information about the proposal, including an updated site plan and details of external materials.
Kangaroo Island author and amateur historian Bev Overton in her 2007 book "Salt, Gypsum and Charcoal Industries on Kangaroo Island" has details about the mining operation at the salt lake.
Salt was extracted from the surface of the lake, as well as many others in the Muston and Flour Cask Bay areas, as far back as the 1880s.
The lake was known as the Pelican Lake Salt Lagoon or Gobell's Lake, after the doctor who owned the property circa WWII.
It was renamed "New Lake" about the time that gypsum mining by company CSR was authorised in the 1970s.
Bev Overton in her book writes that mining commenced in 1975 after several drill holes were sunk to determine the extent of the gypsum deposit.
Water was extracted by electric pumps and pumped to the ocean at Island Beach, after it was deemed that pumping it into Pelican Lagoon was harmful.
The gypsum was blasted with explosives and excavated by a bulldozer and other equipment.
Advertisement
The gypsum was broken up using and washed down in a treatment plant located on the now dry lakebed before being placed in piles to be trucked away.
The mineral leases were cancelled after mining was completed in December 1984.
The leases were closed after "site rehabilitation".
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.