Kangaroo Island resident Tia Anderson and her partner Zach are raising funds to buy a replacement vehicle after their car was written off in an accident on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
They have started a GoFundMe page as they no longer have a vehicle to operate their gardening business.
Tia posted on Facebook the accident happened after she picked up Zach in Kingscote and they were driving home to Penneshaw when they hit a kangaroo and rolled several times.
The couple were kept in hospital over night for observations, while their 21-month-old daughter Cassandra was flown to a hospital on the mainland.
"She had a concussion, but all tests and scans have come back good. She's definitely had enough of being prodded and poked and I think ready to be in her own bed," Tia posted on the GoFundMe.
The page states that Tia and Zach started the gardening business after a few people asked them to maintain their lawn, as there were no gardeners available on Kangaroo Island.
"After spending a year building the equipment to run a small gardening business we have suddenly lost the means to transport them," the GoFundMe page states.
"Now we are without the means to operate our gardening business, to continue servicing properties of Kangaroo Island.
"Unfortunately we do not have the funds to buy another vehicle, so we are needing to raise funds to buy another one that has the ability to tow a heavy trailer through hills and dirt roads.
"If you can please help our small family it is very appreciated, even if it's just a share."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
