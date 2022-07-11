The Islander

Kangaroo Island Football League Round 11 action | PHOTOS

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kangaroo Island Football League held Round 11 of its 2022 competition on Saturday, July 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.