Kangaroo Island Football League Round 11 action | PHOTOS

The Kangaroo Island Football League held Round 11 of its 2022 competition on Saturday, July 9.
In the A Grade, it was a one-sided affair at Parndana where the home side lost 0.1-1 to Wisanger 29.19-193.
Advertisement
Parndana had players missing and had to use its Reserves players but Wisanger played well especially in the forward lines.
The other A Grade match was closer, with hosts Dudley United 17.1-103 losing to Kingscote 26.11-167.
In the Reserves, Wisanger 9.5-59 beat Parndana 5.9-39, while Kingscote 38.10-238 thumped Dudley United 2.1-13.
In the Colts, it was a reversal of the A Grade with Parndana 22.14-146 crushing Wisanger 0.2-2, while Kingscote 22.0-132 beat Dudley United 0.0.
Parndana Colts player Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards walked off the footy oval donned her netball gear and played in the 15&Under and B Grade games.
She then headed to Yankalilla on the mainland to play in the Under 17 girls' footy Sunday.
Next week, the KIFL and KI Netball Association have a bye for the school holidays.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.