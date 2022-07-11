Kangaroo Island netball Round 11

A Grade: Parndana 72 def Wisanger 31
An even first quarter with a few unforced errors from both teams, Parndana leading by 6 at the first break.
Advertisement
Parndana managed to settle first leading by 22 at half time.
Positional changes from both teams throughout the game, but Parndana continued to extend their lead, Lauren Hyde going into GA in the last quarter and her and Kate Hacker combining well shooting 21 goals to lead Parndana to a great win of 41.
B Grade: Parndana 44 def Wisanger 37
A special celebration before the match with a guard of honour as Fiona Stanton was given her 250-game badge.
A huge achievement after having played nearly 350 senior games for the Parndana Netball Club.
This was followed by a very tightly contested game with scores even at three-quarter time.
Parndana worked hard in the last quarter to be up by 7 at the finish. Wisanger's goalies shot well and Anne Ellson's strong arms caused chaos in the centre.
Parndana players Fiona, Shaylee and Takeda all played well.
C Grade: Parndana 46 lost to Western Districts 2 49
13&U: Parndana 25 lost to Wisanger 34
Wisanger starting strong going up by 7 at the first break, Parndana struggling to come back but putting up a great fight all game. Great play through the middle by Sierra (P) and Matilda (Wis) and nice shooting from Kirra (Wis). Wisanger finishing strong to win by 9.
15&U: Parndana 17 lost to Wisanger 40
11&U: Parndana 37 def Wisanger 2 11
Wisanger put up a great fight despite only having six players on court. Parndana playing a good consistent game and too strong winning by 26.
9&U: Parndana 7 def Wisanger 0
A Grade: A great start from both teams with the first quarter finishing level at 12 a piece.
Second quarter was highly contested with Dudley finishing the half up by 1.
Advertisement
Third quarter saw Dudley take control. Their shooters working well in the ring.
A 7-goal lead to Dudley heading into the last quarter. Kingscote came back to even.
Dudley held on and took the lead back in the last couple of minutes to win by 5.
B Grade: Kingscote 71 def Dudley 39
A fast paced start with strong defence from both teams down the court. Sarah Jones (DU) leading and moving well in goals. Fantastic shooting by Kristen Turner (K) to lead Kingscote by 18 at half time. Deanna Rice (K) and Billie Lovering (DU) having a great tussle for 3 quarters in centre. Dudley fought back hard, but Kingscote proving too strong.
11&U: Kingscote 39 def Dudley 13
Advertisement
The hounds dominated the first quarter whilst Dudley's young side found their feet. Dudley fought hard, but Kingscote controlled each quarter, and in the end, the game.
9&U: Dudley 16 def Kingscote 3
Very enthusiastic players gave 100 per cent on a brisk morning! Dudley went out to an early lead and held on to the end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.