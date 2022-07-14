The Islander

New team, imaging machine at Kangaroo Island Dental clinic

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tony Bart has committed as the permanent dentist for the Kangaroo Island Dental clinic. Picture: Stan Gorton

The future is looking bright for Kangaroo Island Dental.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.