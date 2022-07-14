New team, imaging machine at Kangaroo Island Dental clinic

The future is looking bright for Kangaroo Island Dental.
The increased dental services and further investment at Kangaroo Island Dental in the way of a installation of a state-of-the-art Orthopantomagram or OPG, new team members and other equipment will increase scope of service for the island.
Dr Tony Bart has committed as the permanent dentist for the Kangaroo Island Dental clinic.
Tony brings with him decades of experience within the industry after being a long-term practitioner in metropolitan South Australia and is looking forward to a sea change and providing a vast range of dental services to the island.
Joining him in the coming weeks will be Oral Health Therapist (OHT) Chloe Smith, which will increase the capacity of dental appointments available within the clinic and will greatly benefit the community with faster turnarounds times for appointments now a reality.
In other investments, coming to the clinic will be the installation of a dental Orthopantomagram or OPG machine in the next few months.
These machines are most commonly used to plan wisdom teeth removal, orthodontic treatments, implant surgeries and root canals.
They provide premium wide view image scans of the teeth, gums and jaw instantly, with a low patient radiation dose, allowing early detection and assessment in a timely manner.
It resolves fast turnaround for results and enables further treatment for the patient in a shorter time frame, increasing chances for a quick and successful treatment and recovery.
With an OPG on the way, KI residents will no longer have to travel to the mainland to receive this service which will have an extremely positive impact on the KI community.
The investment and innovations at Kangaroo Island Dental means improved efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for residents here on KI.
KI Dental director Brett Miller is excited about the future.
"Being an island, a robust local health service is integral for our community. KI Dental has committed to further extending our services in support of the island community," Mr Miller said.
"As the largest provider of dental and oral health service on the island and truly involved in the island community, we are proud to have both Dr Tony Bart and Chloe Smith (OHT) supporting our KI dental team and to provide choice of clinicians to our patients.
"We will be investing in additional equipment to extend our scope of services to the Island including installing the Island's first dental OPG unit as with offering nitrous oxide (happy gas) to support our patients.
"We are proud to be an active brand partner of the Kangaroo Island Business & Brand Alliance and a sustainable, family-owned business that will remain long-term on the Island."
