Ready to rock at the Adelaide Guitar Festival on Kangaroo Island

The Adelaide Guitar Festival comes to Kangaroo Island this Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Eleanor Downs Shearing Shed.
Olivia Baker at the Shearing Shed is super excited by this year's KI line-up.
Entertainment from 11am to 6pm and begins with local artists, including Richard Glatz and the band Jacky Winter.
Visiting artists are Aidan J. Jones, Slava and Sharon Grigoryan, Jimmybay and Aimee Volkofsky and Lecia Louise.
There will be plenty of delicious local food, wine and beer for sale, but no BYO please. The day will be under cover and out of the weather, with plenty of log fires going.
For Transport from Parndana, Penneshaw or Kingscote please call KI Transfers on 0427 887 575.
The Shearing Shed at Eleanor Downs is 452 Hickmans Road, Seddon, just past Parndana with all sealed roads to venue.
You can find out more and get tickets at: https://www.adelaideguitarfestival.com.au/events/on-the-road-eleanor-downs
Song-writing workshops have taken place in the lead up to the festival show, with Tristan Simon and Leo Creighton from the band Jacky Winter mentoring youth at Junction community centre in Kingscote.
The workshops were a series of rehearsals preparing emerging young musician Rose to be ready to hit the Guitar Festival stage this coming Sunday.
Leo and Tristan have shared their expertise in songwriting, composition and performance, and are looking forward to Rose sharing her original music with the KI community.
The workshops were funded by KI Art Feast and presented a unique performance experience for the young and passionate artist.
"Not only did the workshops provide guidance and mentoring in writing music, but also the experience of being involved in a big production and meeting other professionals in the field," Tristan said.
"Being backstage at the show and feeling like a part of the team is crucial to a powerful performance and excelling in the music industry. We hope to host similar workshops in the future leading up to another public event."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
