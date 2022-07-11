Individuals, businesses must be on electoral roll to vote in council elections

South Australians have until Friday, July 29, 2022 to get on the electoral roll so they can vote in the local council elections in November.
Business can vote but need to enrol to to do so.
The Electoral Commission of SA is encouraging regional businesses and sole traders to have their say in the council elections.
Local council elections are held every four years for the 67 councils across the state, with up to 1500 people nominating for the 224 council or mayoral positions across South Australia.
Many business owners may not realise they are eligible to vote in the council elections.
But unlike individual voters in SA who, if they are on the electoral roll for the state election, automatically get a vote, businesses need to enrol by Friday, July 29, 2022.
Electoral commissioner Mick Sherry is calling on regional businesses to enrol to vote in the Local Council Elections.
"Just like homeowners, businesses based in a local council are eligible to vote in the local council elections," he said.
"This is an opportunity for businesses to have a say on key council-related areas, including rezoning, local traffic management, permits and fees, development and planning, parking and business development growth.
"If a business is in a different council area or ward to where the business owner lives, they may be eligible to vote in both the council area where they live and the council area where their business is based.
"South Australia is home to around 145,700 small businesses - so we encourage them to get online and register their business so they can vote and have their say in the 2022 council elections."
Individuals who have moved to South Australia from overseas may also be eligible to vote in the local council elections.
This includes temporary, permanent, student and holiday visa holders but they must be a resident for more than one month to be eligible.
They must also enrol to vote.
Enrolment forms can be found at www.councilelections.sa.gov.au
Simply complete your enrolment form and return it by post or email.
To vote in the Local Council Elections, businesses and individuals must complete and return their enrolment forms by Friday, July 29, 2022.
For more information, visit www.councilelections.sa.gov.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
