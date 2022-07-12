A new seed production garden designed to safeguard Kangaroo Island's endangered flora from extinction was officially opened on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The Kangaroo Island Threatened Flora Seed Production Garden will grow the Island's at-risk species before collecting the seed for banking and biodiversity recovery projects.
Speaking at the official opening were Minister for Climate, Environment and Water and deputy premier Dr Susan Close.
She was accompanied by Kangaroo Island landowner and Bio R founder Penny Paton, Michael Harvey from the Botanic Gardens SA and Kirsty Bevan from the Nature Conservation Society SA.
The garden was established in response to the 2019/20 fires by a partnership between the SA Seed Conservation Centre, the Nature Conservation Society of SA and environmental charity, Bio R.
Environmental philanthropists David and Penny Paton donated the 5000-square-metre animal proof enclosure for the garden within the Cygnet Park Sanctuary, just outside of Kingscote.
It will enable landholders and community organisations to access rare and threatened plant species following fires, droughts and floods.
It is also expected to be used as an education hub where researchers, school students and eco-tourists can learn about the Island's plants and the importance of conservation and biodiversity.
The Friends of KI Threatened Flora group is also being established to assist with the ongoing running of the garden where more than 60 local plant species will be grown.
Nature Conservation Society of SA has printed brochures about how to get involved, so stay tuned for that article.
Dr Close gave an outstanding opening speech, according to those that attended.
"This new garden is an innovative way to protect Kangaroo Island's unique threatened flora," she said.
"This will enable the partners and volunteers to germinate and propagate plants from the seed bank collection.
"This will act as an insurance policy against future extinctions that could occur through climate change impacts such as fire, drought and flood."
