SA Water testing stage one of KI desalination pipeline

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 12 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:28am
Stage one of the instillation of the SA Water desalination pipeline near Baudin Beach in October 2021. Picture supplied

SA Water says its desalination pipeline instillation project is on track with the second stage about to begin soon.

