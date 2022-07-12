SA Water testing stage one of KI desalination pipeline

SA Water says its desalination pipeline instillation project is on track with the second stage about to begin soon.
A SA Water spokesperson said construction of stage one of the pipeline was complete.
"We're currently pressure testing the new pipe, and this is proceeding as expected, identifying any potential leakage points before it is put into service," the spokesperson said.
"This is a standard part of commissioning new underground pipelines, because it's physically impossible to check this until they are installed, filled, and put under pressure."
The spokesperson said stage two of the pipeline had recently been tendered, with work to be scheduled soon.
The expansion of the desalination plant at the entrance to Penneshaw off Desal Drive was also progressing.
Representatives of the Desalination Affected Residents Group met last week with consultants appointed by SA Water to develop construction strategies to address ongoing community concerns about visual, noise and light pollution.
Further meetings will take place in the coming weeks, spokesperson for the group, the group's Steve Hardy said.
Penneshaw resident and urban planner, David Mepham remained unsure of how SA Water would address concerns by residents.
"They are yet to deliver what they promised, including the final concepts for significantly improved visual impact and noise remediation," he said.
The developer of The Cliffs on Kangaroo Island golf course, Sam Atkins meanwhile confirmed the joint venture was paying for the pipeline extension to the course from Hog Bay Road and associated irrigation reservoir.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
