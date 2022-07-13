A group of Kangaroo Island residents travelled up to the Birdsville Big Red Bash 2022.
They had lots of fun at the outback concert, helping raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Advertisement
Every year since 2013, iconic Aussie musicians head to Birdsville, on the edge of the Simpson Desert in south-west Queensland for the Big Red Bash.
The musicians and their fans then travel 35km out of town towards Big Red - the highest sand dune in the Simpson Desert - and camp out for the concert.
Billed as Australia's largest outback concert, the event this year brought 11,000 people to the Simpson Desert with Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens and Richard Clapton, among this year's musicians.
Tom and Fiona Fryar finally made it to the Bash after three failed attempts.
Last year, they made it all the way to the SA and Queensland border on Birdsville Track when the COVID travel restrictions came back, forcing them to turn around.
This year they finally made it, along with fellow Islanders Greg Church and Steven "Sambo" Sampson.
Fellow Kangaroo Island residents Wayne and Sandra Faint also made it up to this year's Big Red Bash.
Sandra said it was "fantastic experience".
One of the highlights for Tom and Fiona was getting the boys dressed up for the "Drag Queen races".
More than 800 men dressed as women raced down from the top of the Big Red sand dune.
While Tom, Greg and Sambo didn't win the race, they were selected for best-dressed contest, getting to parade the outfits that Fiona made back on KI in preparation of the trip.
The event also raised thousands for the Royal Flying Doctor Service with each race competitor paying $30.
Similarly, the KI residents enjoyed participating in the world-record attempt of most people dancing the Nutbush, joining 4082 others and each paying $15 to the RFDS for the privilege.
While this was the first time to Big Red Bash for the Fryars, this was not the first time to the outback, having crossed the Simpson Desert previously.
Advertisement
This week, their journey into Queensland and eventually the Northern Territory continued.
We spoke to them from the national park near Lawn Hill where they were going to look for freshwater crocodiles.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.