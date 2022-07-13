Following on from The Islander's previous coverage of local footballers playing with the South Adelaide football club, one cannot ignore the waves being made by our female athletes across the ditch.
KI might not have women's football, but with certainty, it is home to some noteworthy women footballers.
Over the years, the Yankalilla Football Club has encouraged and supported island players to join the Tigers and develop their skills.
In classic Islander spirit, our homegrown talent has not only participated but thrived, boasting our Island's knack for producing solid and enthusiastic sportspeople.
Among the players giving it a red hot shot are Lani Edwards, Molly Watters, and Kelesha Rawiti-Edwards.
The latter of whom, South Australia's iconic Women's Football writer 'Minutes With Moose' has sung praise for on his blog.
The Dudley-raised Kimberley Rowe, who has been with the Tigers for the last five years, has previously been a part of the Great Southern Association Under16 team.
She is now the first female footballer from Kangaroo Island to don the South Adelaide Football Club guernsey, after being selected for the Development Squad.
Moose speaks in an article published about the 17-year-old player, explaining, "This tradition of producing state-league talent has reached a new chapter in 2022 with Kimberley Rowe, an up-and-coming ruck-defender."
She has played two games in the South Adelaide reserves, in the SANFL Women's league.
While "Kimbo" continues on her football journey, us Islanders know that this is only the beginning of the plethora of talent that is surely to emerge from our shores and into this newly founded space of women's football.
Here's to showing the league what we've got, and supporting the women currently paving the way!
