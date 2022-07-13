The Islander

First female footballer from Kangaroo Island to don the South Adelaide Football Club guernsey

By Jess Rowe
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:33am
Kimberley "Kimbo" Rowe in defence for the South Adelaide Football Club. Picture supplied

Following on from The Islander's previous coverage of local footballers playing with the South Adelaide football club, one cannot ignore the waves being made by our female athletes across the ditch.

