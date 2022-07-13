Distance 4 Dementia rider makes his way across Victoria

Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine from Kangaroo Island is making his way across Victoria on his cross country ride.
Nicholas is riding more than 8000 kilometres from Perth to Sydney to raise awareness about dementia. as well as funds.\
He is documenting his journey on his Facebook page "Distance for Dementia" where you can follow his progress and make a donation.
So far he had raised $8200.
The local community has come out in support of Nicholas' ride, including Primal Harvest Kangaroo Island, which is donating sales of discounted whole chickens to Distance 4 Dementia.
"He's doing an amazing job with some impressive speeds and distances travelled in a day," Jenny Stanton said.
We spoke to Nicholas today (July 13, 2022) on Day 39 just out of Sale on the way to Lakes Entrance, where he will spend the night.
He plans to reach Mallacoota on Thursday, July 14, where he wanted to visit despite the detour off the highway because of that town bushfire connection to KI.
Crossing the NSW border the next day, he will make his way through Eden, Merimbula, Tathra, Bermagui and Mystery Bay, where he will spend the night of Friday, July 15.
He will then make his way up the rest of the coast, through Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Nowra and Wollongong before making it to Sydney on Sunday, July 17, what would be Day 44 of the trip.
Dementia Australia plans on setting up an official finish in Sydney on Monday, July 18, and are helping with publicity.
On July 12, which was Day 38 of the trip, he most recent Facebook post was:
"Had a good start to the day heading into the national park, got close the southern most tip of mainland Australia but not quite. A few big hills to get over, but otherwise the road were quite good.
There was a of wind to push through at time but also quite good today. Got to my lunch pit stop for today and that's when the rain decided to set in for the rest of the afternoon. Got into camp a little wet but doing alright for another day of riding tomorrow."
He crossed over the the mainland after visiting his mum on Kangaroo Island on July 2.
He posted: "This was all made possible by the great safe and crew that work for SeaLink, who sponsored this section on my journey. I can't say how much I appreciate the support from SeaLink and their team."
When his trip is all over, Nicholas plans to returning to KI but he has the dream of attending the Tour de France next year as a spectator where you can ride sections of that prestigious race.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
