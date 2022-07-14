The Islander

Foot and Mouth Disease: Don't destroy Aussie agriculture... throw your thongs away!

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:09am
Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) president Dr Megan Belot. Picture supplied

Australia is on high alert with a devastating exotic livestock disease, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), outbreak just next door, in Indonesia.

