Australia is on high alert with a devastating exotic livestock disease, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), outbreak just next door, in Indonesia.
The Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) is calling on everyone who has been or is planning to travel to Indonesia to be extremely cautious when returning to rural communities.
Advertisement
"FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, goats and pigs," RDAA president Dr Megan Belot said.
"Unfortunately, if it gets on to a farm, this results in all of the livestock being euthanised and the carcasses burned.
"This is clearly devastating to the owners, extremely damaging to their mental state and health, and would have a huge impact on their local rural economy and community," Dr Belot said.
"When I'm not at work I help out on our beef farm. We have spent seven years breeding up our herd - a fraction of the time of many other farmers - and I know that if we had to slaughter our livestock we would be completely heartbroken.
"Aussie farmers have been doing it tough for so many years now, between drought, fires, floods and COVID. The very last thing they need is the added stress of a potential exotic disease outbreak, or much worse... an actual one.
"While Australia has strict biosecurity protocols to prevent high risk materials, such as contaminated equipment or clothing, animals and animal products, it is essential that we all take these seriously when returning home.
"Anyone returning to Australia after visiting a farm or interacting with livestock abroad should declare this upon their return, so steps can be taken to remove the risk of transmission through contaminated clothing or dirty shoes.
"If you've just been to Bali, don't bring any animal products back, throw your thongs away, and stay off the farm until your clothes have been washed and shoes disinfected.
"If you are a farmer, be hyper-vigilant with people who come into contact with your livestock and make sure they haven't been in Bali or anywhere else in Indonesia for at least a week."
Anyone keeping or working with cattle, sheep, goats or pigs should be aware of the signs of FMD: blisters on the mouth and drooling or limping animals, and if livestock exhibit any unusual signs, call their veterinarian or Australia's Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.