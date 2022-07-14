COVID protocols in spotlight at Kangaroo Island cruise ship workshop

Kangaroo Island tourism operators getting ready for the return of cruise ships have been taken through new COVID-19 protocols.
The cruise restart industry workshop was held at the Ozone Hotel in Kingscote on Friday, July 15.
The SA Tourism Commission ran the workshops at KI, Port Lincoln and Adelaide, together with industry players, such as the Australian Cruise Association.
The state government says 101 cruises are scheduled for South Australia for the 2022-23 season that starts this September. That's more than the last full season before the COVID pandemic.
On Kangaroo Island, the council's inability to charge a landing fee due to the state government owning the landing jetty at Penneshaw has been an issue.
The council is therefore not compensated for the additional loads placed on local services.
Similarly, even prior to COVID, the cruise ships could stress the Island's limited health and emergency services, when personnel were redirected to that side of the Island to deal with an issue.
The cruise ships and their passengers are obviously welcomed by local tourism business that cater to the visitors.
While the Penneshaw Progress Association and its various local stallholders also benefit from the "cruise ship markets".
News this week that more than 100 passengers on the Coral Princess - which stopped at Eden on the NSW coast - were isolating with COVID has put precautions back in the spotlight.
There were steps in place, according to the Cruise Eden organisation.
The cruise line asked passengers to wear masks while in Eden.
Passengers also had to have a negative RAT before disembarking and no shore leave was allowed for crew members which was where the majority of COVID cases existed.
Australian Cruise Association chief executive Jill Abel said part of the association's commitment to cruises restarting had been running community workshops around the country.
The workshops look at how cruises now operate and ways land-based tourism can tap into that market.
Ms Abel said all Australian states and territories had agreed to what began as the eastern seaboard COVID protocols.
"They started off with Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria developing them," Ms Abel said.
The federal government has set out a range of COVID protocols and guidelines for cruise-ship travellers including being vaccinated, reducing transmission risks through physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing and testing if symptomatic.
The health.gov.au website stated that travellers should "follow the cruise operator's protocols for managing outbreaks and COVID-19 cases and close contacts on board", which could involve quarantine procedures or leaving the ship.
"Almost 18 million people have been cruising since the restart somewhere around the globe - those protocols have been tested and the Australian Government has taken on very similar protocols that are being used in Europe and America - it is not starting from a base point."
"Having a slower start through our winter months is a really positive thing because we are actually being able to test those protocols with the ongoing vaccination boosters," she said.
