The Islander

Opriss Osborne named 2022 Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of Year

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
Opriss Osborne (right) was 2021 Junior Umpire of the Year for the Kangaroo Island Netball Association and is pictured with fellow umpire Maree Gifford. Picture: Maggie's Photography

Opriss Osborne has been named Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of the Year for 2022.

