Opriss Osborne named 2022 Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of Year

One of the most significant effects of WW11, was the post-war War Service Land Settlement Scheme, where a plan was proposed for a large soldier settlement scheme in central Kangaroo Island. It was one of the largest projects of its type in Australia - 174 soldier settlers and their families camped in the designated area and provided the labour to clear 250,000 acres of scrub. An enormous task, and from it, the establishment of a new community and a new town, Parndana.