Opriss Osborne named 2022 Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of Year

Opriss Osborne has been named Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of the Year for 2022.
She will receive the award later this month at the Kangaroo Island Settlement Day ceremony, attended by the Governor of South Australia, the Honourable Frances Adamson.
Advertisement
Kangaroo Island will observe its 186th Settlement Day Ceremony on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial on the Esplanade at Kingscote.
The ceremony will begin at 10.15am, for a 10.25 am start, and is open for the public to attend.
As part of the celebrations, a Citizenship Ceremony will be incorporated into proceedings.
The official ceremony will be followed by a Settlement Day Morning Tea at the Kingscote Council Chambers, hosted by the Hope Cottage Museum as part of the National Trust of Australia.
The Kangaroo Island Pioneers Association will speak about the history of the Island.
Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly said July 27 was an important day in the history of South Australia.
"Kangaroo Island was recognised by the State Parliament as the first settlement in South Australia and there are still decedents of the first arrivals living on the Island today," Mr Pengilly said.
The young people of Kangaroo Island are recognised for their achievements on Settlement Day.
This year Opriss Osborne was named 2022 Young Achiever of the Year after a rigorous selection process, involving excellent nominations.
"Opriss' commitment to volunteering, her community and her academic studies goes above and beyond expectations," Mr Pengilly said.
"In meeting young people like Opriss, you can be assured that the future is in safe hands."
An active sporting member of the community, Opriss has played for Kingscote Netball Club for several years, as well as playing for the Sweathogs Basketball Club.
In addition, Opriss worked in a volunteer capacity as coach of the Under 12 Sweathogs Boys Basketball Team and the Under 13 Kingscote Netball Team.
On top of her coaching duties, Opriss umpired for the Kangaroo Island Netball Association through the 2021 and the current 2022 season.
Opriss has officiated all Senior Grades (A, B, C, D) as well as junior grades as an umpire, which is an outstanding effort.
Advertisement
In recognition of her umpiring, Opriss was awarded the 2021 K Netball Association Junior Umpire Award and plans to be officially "badged" soon when grading occurs.
Opriss also volunteered to travel to Adelaide to umpire netball games in the recent 2022 SAPSASA Netball Carnival and represented Kangaroo Island Community Education, as its designated umpire.
Opriss is the first Kangaroo Island student to have reached the Gold Award level in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Program.
She said her future ambition is to become a member of the South Australia Police.
She plans to apply to attend the police academy after she graduates from high school next year.
Advertisement
She would like to go into general policing, possibly working her way up the ranks.
Opriss was born in Tumby Bay but moved to KI when she was just 2 years old.
When not studying and umpiring, she works at the Ozone Hotel restaurant as a server.
The mayor welcomed her ambition and leadership.
"Opriss consistently demonstrates leadership qualities, she has challenged herself for constant growth and improvement while supporting her community," Mr Pengilly said.
"On behalf of the Kangaroo Island Council and community, I congratulate Opriss Osborne in her achievement as 2022 Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of the Year."
Advertisement
(supplied by the KI Council)
The first recorded sighting of the Island was by Captain Matthew Flinders in in 1802 followed closely by Captain Nicolas Baudin.
The early days of the unofficial settlers were rough and lawless - mostly sealers, whalers, fishermen, some escaped convicts and runaway sailors. Some arrived with Aboriginal women om tow who they had stolen or raided from Bass Strait and the mainland.
Some American sealers from Western Australia heard about the opportunities here and made their way across, setting up camp at what is now American River.
They built a schooner, the Independence, and helped begin the island's sealing industry in earnest.
The South Australian Company ships, Lady Mary Pelham and Duke of York and the John Pirie landed in KI in July 1836, to establish the settlement of Kingscote - heralding the beginning of formal settlement in SA.
Advertisement
In fact they landed the first 10 ships here and each was built for the purposes of sealing and whaling.
Previously, Aboriginal communities had occupied Kangaroo Island, and abandoned it at least 2000 years ago.
In 1836 Kangaroo Island was ultimately abandoned (by Colonel Light) due to the lack of fresh water and accessible land in favour of Holdfast Bay.
Kingscote was a company town established at Reeves Point, essentially a base for the company's whaling activities.
Soon after it was established, Colonel Light arrived. He felt Nepean Bay was an excellent position for repairing whaling vessels and storing oils and goods, but it unsuitable for a colony capital because of the poor soil and lack of water.
By 1838 Kingscote had a population of around 400, living in in brush or timber huts and tents fringing the shore, and some brick and stone cottages.
Advertisement
Later in 1838 the Company decided to cut its losses, moved to Adelaide and Kingscote's population crashed leaving less than 100 people on the Island.
After the 1840s a trickle of new settlers established small farms on the island, mostly at the eastern end near Kingscote, at American River and on the Dudley Peninsula, and in bays, along the north coast - Stokes Bay, Snug Cove, Western River, Middle River and Cape Cassini and Snellings.
The owners of those runs combined a variety of pursuits - farming, grazing, timber, trapping, and shipping
After colonisation, nearly 50 vessels were wrecked in the hazardous waters around the Island
KI played an important role in developing the early colony and this is reflected in its lighthouses, shipwrecks, landing places and graveyards.
For good reason South Australia's first lighthouse was built on Kangaroo Island - the Sturt Light built in 1851 overlooking Backstairs Passage at Cape Willoughby.
Advertisement
In the late 1800s several new towns were proclaimed by the Government, including Penneshaw (originally Hog Bay) in 1881, Brownlow and Emu Bay, and Queenscliffe 1883, which was renamed Kingscote at about the turn of the century.
Some of the older businesses retain the former name, such as the Queenscliffe Hotel.
Times were tough for the working man who sold possum and wallaby skins, yacca gum (exported for explosives and varnishes) and eucalyptus oil to get by. Eucalyptus oil is still produced here today.
The earliest jetty was built at Kingscote. As agricultural development picked up, new jetties were built after 1905 at American River, Emu Bay, Vivonne Bay and Penneshaw.
Boats and boating contributed to a rise in tourism, particularly from the 1890s onwards at American River, which boomed temporarily as several short-lived industries were established between 1890 and 1910, including fish canning, crag fishing and salt harvesting at Muston.
Other short-lived ventures included gold-mining at the Koohinor Mines and brickmaking.
Advertisement
As the numbers of islanders slowly increased, so did the various public facilities required.
The sheer rugged wildness of the western end of the island prompted several South Australians to suggest a wildlife sanctuary in the area. The huge national park, Flinders Chase, was finally proclaimed in 1919.
War effort - Kangaroo Island has been involved in all theatres of war where Australia has taken part, as early as the Crimean War in 1857, when lighthouse keepers were required to maintain gunpowder magazines because of fears the Russians were coming. From then until now, Kangaroo Island's brave men have fought - and died for our country.
One of the most significant effects of WW11, was the post-war War Service Land Settlement Scheme, where a plan was proposed for a large soldier settlement scheme in central Kangaroo Island. It was one of the largest projects of its type in Australia - 174 soldier settlers and their families camped in the designated area and provided the labour to clear 250,000 acres of scrub. An enormous task, and from it, the establishment of a new community and a new town, Parndana.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.