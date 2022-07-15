Lots of good things planned for 5KIx-FM community radio

Lots of good things are planned for 5KIx-FM 90.7 community radio on Kangaroo Island.
Presenter Lisa Nash new shows and renovations of the front room of the Dauncey Street station building were among the exciting things planned.
The station also continues to stream on the internet and so is available around Australia and the world.
Lisa presents a show with her husband Pete and this week they were talking about small businesses and customer service.
They also had on guest Maria Waters from Adelaide Training and Employment Centre or ATEC, who spoke about the ongoing Resilience program post bushfires.
The radio station volunteers meanwhile will continue their fundraising efforts and sausage sizzles.
Lisa said the committee was determined to make the station a continued success and provide entertainment and companionship for Islanders.
She is motivated by feedback that sometimes rural listeners in remote part of the Island often get lonely and rely on the radio to provide a human connection.
The station is always looking for more volunteers and presenters, so stop by studio, visit the Facebook page or the website: Kangaroo Island Community Radio: 5KIxFM 90.7
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
