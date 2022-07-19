The Islander
Watch

Native plantings, sustainable land management at Mistere property on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of native trees protected by fencing have gone up in recent years at the remaining Mistere property on Min-Oil Road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.