Thousands of native trees protected by fencing have gone up in recent years at the remaining Mistere property on Min-Oil Road.
Mistere owner Andrew McDonald sold the resort and spa property last year, but retained an adjacent 100-acre parcel at 750 Min-Oil Road.
Project manager Wes Newman has worked on a number of improvements on the property, including planting out its boundary to attract wildlife.
He has also built a large shed on the property to house farming and other equipment, while a desalination unit means bore water can be used to water stock, wildlife and vegetation.
This water self-sufficiency was vital as the property only gets around 300mm of rainfall a year, he said.
Now that the property has been set up, Wes will divide his time between Mistere's still active Murwillumbah luxury resort property and managing the Min-Oil property.
The centre of the property is being share farmed, together with Craig and Allison Stott Ag Services, who are rotating crops and running sheep on the property.
"We've got oats coming up in this rotation and the share cropping helps pay for the various improvements around the property," Wes said.
"It's about shared sustainable land management with Stott Ag Services, as the further weed control is needed for surrounding re-gen areas after the planting.
"The largest ongoing requirement is labour and resources to aid access maintenance and land management, with a high focus on fire control perimeters. Internal cropping and grazing has enabled that managed approach."
Plantings began 10 years ago with the previous owner.
Stage 1 of the new native plantings occurred four years ago thanks to Greening Australia, who made use of local volunteers and contractors.
The 2500 native trees and shrubs, mostly she-oaks, were planted on the front of the property along Min-Oil Road and now stand proudly, several feet tall.
Stage 2 and 3 has seen around 1500 additional trees planted on either side of the front paddock.
There are also 30-metre fire breaks on either side of the plantings, while sheep-proof fencing allows, native wildlife to come and go from the natural areas, while keeping stock out.
Wes has involved Torrens Welz from National Parks and the Karleah Berris from KI Landscape Board's black cockatoo recovery program to select trees and report sightings of the birds.
The tube stock all came from Veronica Bates and the Ki Landscape Board's native plant nursery
He is working with Torrens on flight-path monitoring, feeding habits, nesting sites near the 10-year, four-year, and two-year planted groves.
He is also working with Kate Welz from the KI Wildlife Network, offering the property as a "soft release" point for rehabilitating animals, with a designated fenced area already set up.
He regularly sees yellow-tail black cockatoos and has even had glossy black cockatoos flying over checking it out.
Echidnas, wallabies and kangaroos were already making sure of the natural areas and existing shelter belts on the property, he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
