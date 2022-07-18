With just one round to go in the Kangaroo Island Football League, all the ladders are starting to take shape.
The league had a break last weekend, Saturday, July 16, due to the 2022 Country Championships.
Advertisement
In the A Grade, it seems it is a race between two teams.
Western Districts and Wisanger are guaranteed to play each other in the Semi Finals.
At the other end, Dudley United would have to win all their remaining games to have any chance of making the finals.
In the Reserves it is much the same, with two teams standing out.
Kingscote would be heavy favourites to win their fourth reserves premiership in a row, and will take a lot of beating going on the demolishing of a hapless Dudley in their last game.
A lot of things would have to go wrong for the Kingscote Colts, as they remain undefeated with their closest game five goals against second placed Parndana.
Monday, August 29 has been locked in as the Mail Medal count, with Wayne Phillips all but confirmed to be MC once again.
Word on the street is that a current South Adelaide champion may be the guest speaker, but that is yet to be confirmed.
More to come on that front. Kangaroo Island has been well represented in the South Adelaide team this year, with Damon Freitag and Tate Lovering regulars in the senior team.
While in the under 18's, Jayden Christophers and Koby Cockshell have performed well week in week out.
That goes without saying the numerous others who have journeyed up to fill in for the Panther underages.
Also, to be rewarded on the night will be the Johnston Medal, Ozone Medal and the best first year senior player. It shapes as a good night indeed. - Jared McArdle
Ladders at end of round 11:
A Grade:
W L %
Advertisement
Reserves:
Colts:
Leading goal kickers:
Advertisement
A Grade: L. Hedges (WD) - 34, L. Coulson (WD) - 25, P. Green (K) - 25, J. Lockett (W)- 24, S. Clifford (W) - 22
Reserves: S Walden (K) - 48, C. Florance (K) - 29, S.Henderson (K) - 20, S. Hammat (WD )- 11, T. Florance (D) - 11
Colts: C. Florance (K) - 32, T. Nolan (WD) - 30, C. Trethewey (P) - 29, K. M-Edwards (P) - 21, K. Henderson (K) - 19
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.