The Islander

Kangaroo Island Football League ladders taking shape with one round remaining

By Jared McArdle
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just one round to go in the Kangaroo Island Football League, all the ladders are starting to take shape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.