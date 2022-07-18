The Kangaroo Island Council at its July meeting adopted the Annual Business Plan and Budget for 2022-2023.
This followed community consultation and public submissions.
This year will see a rate rise of 3.9 per cent over the whole council budget, which is below the consumer price index inflation rate.
However some properties will differ according to their valuations that are set by the valuer-general.
Resealing roads, installing new playground equipment and beach access stairs, and extending the Community Waste Management System (CWMS) are some of the projects happening in the year ahead.
KI mayor Michael Pengilly said the council worked hard to develop a business plan, which delivered quality services while managing the council's debt and the constraints on the budget.
"The economic impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing recovery from the 2019/20 bushfires have continued to influence council's budget and operations," Mr Pengilly said.
"Yet despite these events, the past year has seen record levels of public and private investment on Kangaroo Island.
"In the coming financial year, the council will focus on prudent business management and work with our partners to encourage further economic investment that brings local job outcomes."
The council will commence the following projects in the financial year 2022-23:
The mayor said the council was determined to manage its debt.
"Council is committed to upgrading our infrastructure assets and delivering quality core services for the benefit of all Islanders while managing the budget and council's debt," Mr Pengilly said.
"I would like to thank everyone who provided feedback during the consultation."
