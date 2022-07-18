Record numbers involved in Kangaroo Island Garden Club

There was plenty to celebrate at the Kangaroo Island Garden Club AGM this year.
Membership has climbed to record numbers - around 70 - and only one meeting was cancelled due to COVID.
With subscription still at a very reasonable $20, members enjoyed a full program of talks, events, and garden visits, including Sophie's Patch, and "Tickletank" in Mount Barker.
A new committee was voted in at the AGM, including president Lindy Bruce, vice president Anne Morrison, secretary John Holmes, treasurer Lyn Thornton, and committee members Robyn Barrett, Trish Dunn and Michelle Morrison.
The next club event will be the traditional Winter Soup Lunch on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 12noon - at Kingscote Golf Club.
Lunch will be followed by an informative talk about the latest NEUTROG products by Paul Dipuglia.
Based at Kanmantoo, this SA company has been making great soil improvers and fertilizers since 1988.
SA gardening celebrity Michael Keelan will be the guest speaker at the club's meeting on August 23, 2022, at 1.30pm at Kingscote Golf Club.
To find out more about Kangaroo Island Garden Club, come along to the next meeting, phone Lindy Bruce on 0427 993 562, or email kigardenclub@gmail.com
