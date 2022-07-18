The Islander

Record numbers involved in Kangaroo Island Garden Club

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing President Anne Morrison with guest speaker Greg Lane, who entertained members with his talk on "Weird, Wonderful and Whimsical Plants". Picture supplied

There was plenty to celebrate at the Kangaroo Island Garden Club AGM this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.