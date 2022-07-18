The Islander

Southern Districts win 2022 Women's Country SA Football Championships

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CROWN: Southern Districts took the crown at the SA country women's football championships to add to a previous title. Photo: Ross Starkey/SANFL

Southern Districts won its second Women's SA Country Football Championships crown with a comfortable 21-point win against South East in the Grand Final at Whyalla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.