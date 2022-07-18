Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine completes ride in Sydney

Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine from Kangaroo Island has crossed Australia, finishing his epic ride in Sydney on Sunday, July 17.
Nicholas rode 7615 kilometres from Perth to Sydney to raise awareness about dementia, so far raising $12,000 for Dementia Australia.
He documented every pedal of his journey on his Facebook page "Distance for Dementia"
Journey stats:
"It's exciting to be finished but I'm still realising that it's over," he said.
"It was physically demanding on my body and I lost 10 kilograms.
"I notice I have lost muscle mass and that's what made it harder toward the end."
"It's been mentally tough but also mentally rewarding. All of it has been tough but also rewarding.
"But you don't something being rewarding without being tough."
"It's been completely worth it."
The fundraising is not over as the day after he gets back to KI, he plans to shave his head and beard at the half-time of the Parndana A Grade football match.
Funds raised will go to his overall tally for Dementia Australia.
On Monday the day after finishing, he visited the Dementia Australia headquarters in North Ryde, where he met the team and told them about his ride.
The last few days heading out of Victoria into NSW and the south coast were the hardest of the ride.
Day 40 from Lakes Entrance to Mallacoota was mentally tough, but lots of positive messages on his Facebook made a big difference.
So much so that the next day, from Mallacoota into NSW and then to Narooma was the most physically challenging.
"I can't thank people enough for their support they have been sending me in messages," he said. "That helped a lot."
His final stretch from Huskisson to Sydney was made all the more tougher when he dropped his bike, breaking the gears.
This meant he had to finish the final hills in high gear.
The local community has come out in support of Nicholas' ride, including Primal Harvest Kangaroo Island, which is donating sales of discounted whole chickens to Distance 4 Dementia.
"He's doing an amazing job with some impressive speeds and distances travelled in a day," Jenny Stanton said.
He crossed over the the mainland after visiting his mum on Kangaroo Island on July 2.
He posted: "This was all made possible by the great safe and crew that work for SeaLink, who sponsored this section on my journey. I can't say how much I appreciate the support from SeaLink and their team."
Now his trip is all over, Nicholas plans to returning to KI to take it easy for a few weeks to let his body recuperate.
And he has the dream of attending the Tour de France next year as a spectator where you can ride sections of that prestigious race.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
