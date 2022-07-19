The Islander

Kangaroo Island Probus enjoy soup and a quiz for July meeting

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eighteen members of the Kangaroo Island Probus Club gathered in the warmth and comfort of the Kingscote Uniting Church Hall for morning tea.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.