Eighteen members of the Kangaroo Island Probus Club gathered in the warmth and comfort of the Kingscote Uniting Church Hall for morning tea.
There were social chats and a short meeting before Erica Barratt presented her annual challenging quiz.
Advertisement
Erica's quiz consisted of 24 questions on a wide range of subjects with all present needing to think carefully.
Many of the questions were quite easy. For example, what is the colour of the "Black Box" in an aeroplanes flight recorder? How many legs does a cockroach have? What are male bees called? And what is the medical term for German Measles?
Winner was Helen Barrett with 17 correct, followed by Bob Hagerstrom with 15 and Charles Bell and Maureen Slagter with 13.
The quiz was followed by three varieties of home-made soup and bread rolls all provided by club members.
Owing to one venue being unavailable the August meeting will be held on the third Tuesday instead of the Monday.
A car pool 10am at Lions Playground Kingscote before proceeding to the wharf area at American River visiting the Rig Shed, history walk and lunch at The Deck Cafe.
Lunch bookings required to our president Wendy Bennett. - Jaffrey Drinkwater
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.