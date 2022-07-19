Agriculture KI chairman Jamie Heinrich said Islanders and the farming community need to be aware but not panicked about the threat of foot and mouth disease entering Australia.
He said since the spread to Indonesia and Bali, the chance of the disease reaching the country had increased from 9 per cent to 11 per cent. The greatest risk was from contaminated meat products but visitors returning from overseas should be careful with all items.
The government had stepped up funding for biosecurity and awareness of the dangers in the general public had also increased, both positive, he said.
The KI farming community was already well versed in biosecurity with measures such as boot-washing stations set up at sheds, he said.
"We need to make sure boots entering farms continue to be clean," he said. "We need to be wary but also keep in mind that the threat existed well before Indonesia."
Livestock SA vice-president Allan Piggott also said farmers should remain alert, but not alarmed.
Livestock producers could be required to increase and maintain biosecurity measures, including signage and the use of disinfectants, he said.
Anyone keeping or working with cattle, sheep, goats or pigs should be aware of the signs of FMD: blisters on the mouth and drooling or limping animals, and if livestock exhibit any unusual signs, call their veterinarian or Australia's Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
