'Euphoria' film to pop up on a screen near you

Updated July 20 2022 - 2:59am, first published 1:00am
Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present - the cast of the play and now film, EUPHORIA.

The plot: A Country Town. A Festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk. This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of this little town where everyone knows everyone, and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As the festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide as the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.

