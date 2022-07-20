'Euphoria' film to pop up on a screen near you

The plot: A Country Town. A Festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk. This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of this little town where everyone knows everyone, and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As the festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide as the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.
On the back of a highly acclaimed, world-premier tour of the stage production in 2021 with reviews and sold-out season at the Space Theatre, Adelaide, Country Arts SA is proud to be sharing the film of EUPHORIA with regional audiences who couldn't access the live production.
This critically acclaimed production, now captured on film, will tour with a 'pop up cinema' to regional towns this August.
The screening of EUPHORIA is a free event, bookings online at countryarts.org.au
This project has been generously supported by the Thyne Reid Foundation.
The final performance of EUPHORIA in 2021 was filmed utilising immersive camera techniques which have produced a unique film that offers audiences an experience as close to a live performance as possible.
EUPHORIA is a rich and heart-warming story from award-winning South Australian playwright Emily Steel, bringing regional voices to the fore and an entire town to life with authenticity and unmistakable wit.
Two years in the making, EUPHORIA was developed in consultation with regional South Australian communities and informed by real stories and experiences.
Country Arts SA's arts and health creative producer, Alison Howard said many regional communities were geographically disadvantaged and encountered barriers to accessing the arts, particularly the performing arts.
"The filming of EUPHORIA is significant and will ensure audiences in rural and remote towns that wouldn't have got to see the live production that toured in 2021, can now experience this unique story," she said.
"Feedback from regional communities who saw the production last year was overwhelmingly positive and audiences were delighted at the authenticity of the fictional country town depicted and its recognisable, colourful characters.
"Audiences commented on the importance of stories that shine a light on mental illness and provide a platform for conversation in regional communities.
I'm thrilled we are touring EUPHORIA as a film to towns across SA from American River on Kangaroo Island to the remote community of Andamooka and sharing this important story which truly captures the joys and challenges of living in a regional town."
Country Arts SA chief executive, Anthony Peluso said the high-quality film created new access pathways for new audiences.
"It was a big decision to film EUPHORIA for remote regional communities because we really wanted to keep the energy of a live performance," he said.
"I think we have captured the feeling and emotion of a live performance and we can't wait to share this unique work with new audiences. We are always looking at ways to create access for regional South Australians to experience quality art works and performances and this new way of touring is one we're really excited about."
A mental health practitioner will travel with the film tour to support the question and answer discussion following the screening and to aid research being undertaken by Flinders University.
Tracey Wanganeen brings a wealth of experience to this role through her work with AnglicareSA, StandBy Support After Suicide and as an inaugural member of the State Premier's Suicide Prevention Council.
Country Arts SA is partnering with the Orama Institute for Mental Health and Wellbeing, a multi-disciplinary research institute at Flinders University, and Institute Director and Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor Tracey Wade to undertake an evaluation on this model of delivery to regional audiences.
The research involves the evaluation of the mental health messaging, the impacts of the screening and accompanying facilitated audience discussion session.
Kangaroo Island - American River Community Hall - GP, August 1, 6pm
Kingscote - (School show, Kangaroo Island Community Education)
Sedan - GP, Sedan Hall, August 3, 7pm
Mannum - (School show, Mannum Community College)
Nildottie - GP, Nildottie Hall, August 4, 6.30pm
Swan Reach - (School show, Swan Reach Area School)
Pinnaroo - GP, Pinaroo Uniting Hall, August 8, 7pm (Pinaroo School show, August 9, 11am)
Loxton - Loxton Peace Hall, August 9, 7pm
Loxton - (School show Loxton High School August 10, 11am)
Waikerie - Waikerie Football Club, August 10, 7pm
Robertstown - Robertstown Peace Hall, August 11, 7pm
Roxby Downs -Roxby Link Cinema August 15, 7pm (School show, August 16)
Andamooka - Andamooka Hall, August 17, 7pm & August 18, 11am
