The Islander

Dune revegetation project at Emu Bay proceeds with plantings

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:01am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bev Maxwell and Stephanie Luke recently worked alongside 12 other volunteers to re-vegetate a degraded section of Emu Bay dunes, reducing erosion and providing habitat for native birds and animals. Picture: Colin Wilson

A dozen of so volunteers recently continued efforts to re-vegetate a degraded section of Emu Bay dunes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.