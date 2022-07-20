Dune revegetation project at Emu Bay proceeds with plantings

A dozen of so volunteers recently continued efforts to re-vegetate a degraded section of Emu Bay dunes.
They planted 350 tube stock of various, suitable native plants in ideal, gentle rainy, planting conditions.
Emu Bay Progress Association partnered with the Kangaroo Island Native Plant Nursery in Kingscote, who grew the tube stock.
Also involved in the plantings were volunteers from Friends of Parks Western District KI and Nature Conservation Society SA, who successfully applied for project funding.
The volunteers late last year started the project when they removed more than 30 bags of introduced succulents from the sand dunes.
Under the guidance of KI Landscape Board's nursery manager Veronica Bates, dune specialist species plants were grown. It was a delicate balance between keeping sand dunes in place and providing habitat.
The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project has been supported by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
