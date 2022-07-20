The KI Council in last week's Council Matters addressed the issue of truck parking in the commercial centre of Penneshaw.
Trucks and trailers are allowed to short-term park on Middle Terrace and around the town centre.
But a more suitable location where trailers can be left over longer period is needed.
The situation was exacerbated with the SA Water desalination plant expansion encroaching onto the traditional truck parking location on the side of Hog Bay Road on the entrance to Penneshaw.
Urban planner David Mepham said the town centre should be a place where tourists arriving on the ferry felt welcome.
Safety was also a concern for residents and businesses, and if the biochar industry came to KI, there could be a lot more trucks, Dr Mepham said.
The Penneshaw town centre was set to undergo beautification, as part of the council's Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project.
It was hoped an alternate long-term truck parking site could be found somewhere off Hog Bay Road and the trucking companies were already looking at options.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
