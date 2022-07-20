What is the world's fastest electric car?

Interest in electric sports cars is accelerating worldwide, as searches for 'Sports EVs' increased by 400 per cent in the past year.
But what is the fastest electric sports car on the market?
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has been revealed as the speediest electric sports car, scoring 9.64 out of 10 in the www.uswitch.com/electric-car/ev-charging/ speed index.
This study by www.uswitch.com/electric-car/ev-charging/ created a points-based index that determined the top 10 fastest electric sports cars on the market by evaluating two main factors, the acceleration speed (0-100km/h seconds) and top speed of 55 sports EVs, resulting in a final speed score.
The results:
Porsche Taycan Turbo S hits number one, with the electric Porsche achieving an overall speed score of 9.64 out of 10.
Taking just 2.8 seconds to reach 100km/h (62mph), the German Taycan Turbo S has the highest acceleration speed of all the cars analysed.
Its top speed is 260km/h (162mph), matching the Tesla Model 3 Performance, but a 0.5 second difference in acceleration time (2.8 seconds for the Porsche and 3.3 for the Tesla) places this model in the top spot with the highest overall speed score.
Tesla's Model 3 Performance follows behind as the second-fastest electric sports car, with an overall speed score of 9.55 out of 10.
This EV has a top speed of 260km/h (162 mph), equal to the first place Porsche and the Kia EV6 GT (fourth place), and has the ability to go from 0-100km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.
The Tesla Model 3 performance has a 78 per cent increase in acceleration to its sister model, the Tesla Model Y, which places eighth.
Audi E-tron GT RS comes in third spot, with an overall speed score of 9.38 out of 10.
When it comes to acceleration speed, the Audi matches the Tesla Model 3, taking 3.3 seconds to reach 100km/h.
However, with a top speed of 249km/h (155mph), the E-tron GT RS falls into third as it's nearly 5 per cent slower than the Model 3 Performance.
1 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2.8sec,260km/h, speed score 9.64
2 Tesla Model 3 Performance 3.3sec, 260km/h, speed score 9.55
3 Audi e-tron GT RS 3.3sec, 249km/h, speed score 9.38
4 Kia EV6 GT 3.5sec, 260km/h, speed score 9.29
5 Mercedes EQS AMG 53 4MATIC+ 3.4sec, 249km/h, speed score 9.20
6 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor 4.7sec, 204km/h, speed score 8.66
7 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 4.4sec, 199km/h, speed score 8.57
8 Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor 5sec, 217km/h, speed score 8.49
9 BMW iX xDrive 50 4.6sec, 199km/h, speed score 8.48
10 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 4.8sec, 199km/h, speed score 8.21
Methodology:
*According to Google Trends on 30/05/2022
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
