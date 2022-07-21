Kingscote CFS brigade needs you: Bronte and Kyle Fairclough

This is the second in a series where we profile members of the Kingscote brigade of the Country Fire Service.
The brigade is seeking new members of all abilities and encourage you to stop by the station when you hear the siren on Sunday mornings to find out more.
This week we have young couple Bronte and Kyle Fairclough, both aged in their early 30s.
They joined the Kingscote CFS brigade in 2020 not long after they moved to Kangaroo Island from Western Australia.
"I've always been a bit of a jack of all trades, I would man the radios at the Station while the fire crews went out, I would also jump on an appliance and attend callouts," Bronte said.
"Since I am now pregnant and expecting soon, I have dropped a lot of my fireground duties and focus more on how I can help back at the station.
"When the crews head out to the fireground we hold down the fort and organise any assistance or resources they may need.
"This can be organising more crews and appliances, predicting weather impacts on the fireground and liaising with other agencies, alternatively it can be as simple as organising lunch."
Bronte has been the brigade's training officer for a year. In this role, she plans fortnightly brigade training sessions.
"We focus on improving our skills and ensuring we are always improving how we respond to callouts," she said.
"In this role I also organise for our brigade members to attend state training courses, where they can upskill in different areas such as Breathing Apparatus and Trauma Care.
Kyle's role at the Kingscote brigade is just as a basic firefighter, and he is still "building into the role".
Firefighters attend callouts as needed, whether than be to a fire, motor vehicle accident or fixed fire alarm.
"I am still fairly green when it comes to firefighting, but I am focused on learning more and more from the great folks we have around us at the CFS," Kyle said.
He got involved because he wanted to help in the community in anyway he could and the CFS was a great fit.
"It was flexible so I could attend around work and other life commitments, and it plays such an important role in the community," he said.
"I think it's a common misconception that you need to be available all the time, but really everyone just attends when they can, and we all have lives outside of the brigade.
"Not everyone can drop and run when the pager goes off!"
Kyle and Bronte arrived on the Island from Western Australia in the immediate aftermath of the fires, having planned to move across many months prior.
"I believe that the Eyre Highway only opened up after fires cut the road off the day prior to us leaving Perth," Kyle said.
"When we got here, we saw the massive impact that the fires have had on the Island and on the community, and I just wanted to be able to help should something of the sort happen again.
Bronte and Kyle Fairclough enjoy being able to feel like I have made a difference in someone's day.
They have met a lot of amazing people through the CFS, and the brigade is such a lovely team to belong to.
"There are lots of things to enjoy about volunteering at the CFS," Kyle said. "The work is good, physical and rewarding, but that only makes up a small part of it.
"The team at the Kingscote CFS are just fantastic, there is an excellent camaraderie, and we always get a good laugh out of meetings or truck check.
"The CFS are great at offering training and building you as a person, I feel like I have learned a lot from these.
"Especially the Operate Pumps course for some reason, which had a surprising amount of carry through to my, completely unrelated, work.
Bronte said don't hesitate.
"It's easy to talk yourself out of it, if you're even on the fence, come along to the brigade and have a go," she said.
"There is no ongoing commitment so if you're not loving it, you have not locked yourself into anything.
"I was quite worried that I wouldn't be a good fit or that I wouldn't have any useful skills for the brigade when we first discussed joining, but I have been able to help in roles that I didn't even know existed and there is a huge focus on development in brigade.
"We're all learning and striving to improve, there is nothing wrong with being a beginner."
Kyle remembers being a bit concerned when he started that he wouldn't be very helpful, as I work full time and couldn't be very flexible with his hours.
"But at the end of the day, you just do what you can do, and if that means there are only two days a week you can respond to calls; that's better than nothing! It's a great way to give back to the community," he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
