The Islander

Kingscote CFS brigade needs you: Bronte and Kyle Fairclough

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:13am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Husband-and-wife team Kyle and Bronte Fairclough joined the Kingscote CFS brigade in 2020 not long after they moved to Kangaroo Island. Photo supplied

This is the second in a series where we profile members of the Kingscote brigade of the Country Fire Service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.