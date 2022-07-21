Funds being raised for Whitney's dog Koda after three surgeries

The Kangaroo Island community is being asked to help Whitney Cheffirs and Koda pay their vet bills.
Whitney is facing more than $20,000 in bills after her dog Koda needed three operations.
Advertisement
Whitney, 19, said the local Kangaroo Island veterinary surgery had been fantastic, offering her discounts and time to pay the bills.
But the medical calls had just multiplied, in part because was only six months old when he was hit by a car and broke his leg last August.
Her friend Lucy Fox has helped organise the fundraiser on GoFundMe called "Koda has had 3 surgeries costing Whitney $20,000".
"Whitney Cheffirs is not your average teen," Lucy wrote on the page.
"She has been independent on KI since she was only 14 years old and has tried her hardest to do things herself and isn't good at admitting for help."
The first procedure unfortunately resulted in Koda have a crooked leg and a painful limp.
She then decided to go to a specialist.
Koda had his second surgery in February and specialist did an amazing job at straightening the leg and he was then on a path of recovery.
Then the unexpected happened, when Koda developed a bone infection, which meant another surgery to remove some of the previously inserted hardware.
Koda had his third surgery this week.
The vets are about to send the hardware to a lab for testing but he may need a fourth if medication can't fix it.
All the operations, medication, X-rays, bandages, and vet checks have cost way over $20,000 in total.
She was going to get vet insurance but it was too late.
Whitney graduated from the Kingscote campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education last year and is a budding artist.
Advertisement
Whitney has been working two jobs, at the Drakes supermarket and a childcare centre, while also studying, babysitting, dog walking, house sitting, pet sitting and even looking after her injured dog for the past year.
"She does all of this, to try her hardest to pay for her dog to have the best life possible! Just like anyone would do for someone apart of their family," Lucy writes on GoFundMe.
"She never expected it to end up like this. She never wanted to ask for help or support either, but now it's getting too expensive and honestly tiring and stressful. She can't work all the time without setting time to study.
"She always loves to help others when needed, if that means supporting the community, helping the elderly or offering anyone help.
"So this is why we ask for your help, to help donate any amount possible, to help Whitney and her beautiful dog Koda!"
Whitney is working on her childcare certification and hopes to become a teacher.
Advertisement
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.