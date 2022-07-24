It's DonateLife Week and new data reveals urgent need for more Aussies to register as organ and tissue donors
This DonateLife Week (July 24-31) Australian Organ Donor Register (AODR) data reveals the top five local government areas in South Australia with the most people signed up as donors.
In order, the top five South Australian LGAs with the highest rates of registration are:
While 2021 was a record-breaking year for new registrations with around 350,000 Australians joining the AODR, up 87 per cent on 2020, there is still more to be done to lift registration rates this DonateLife Week.
Around 73 per cent of people in South Australia are registered to be organ and tissue donors, a figure well above the national average of 36 per cent.
South Australia is the only state where you can register to be an organ donor through ticking the box on your driver's licence. We know the Australian community supports helping other Australians through organ donation.
In fact, a recent poll of 60,000 Australians (ABC Talks 2021) showed 4 out of 5 say they'd be willing to donate their organs when they die.
But nationally, only about 1 in 3 people are registered.
The problem isn't that Australians are against organ and tissue donation - it's that they don't know how to, don't think they're healthy enough or simply haven't got around to it.
With around 1750 seriously ill people on Australia's organ transplant waitlist and another 13,000 people on dialysis who may benefit from a kidney transplant, the demand for organs has never been greater.
Any Australian aged 16 and over can sign up online. It doesn't matter how old you are, your medical history, your lifestyle, what country you're from or how healthy you are - you can still register as an organ and tissue donor.
The Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week is on now to encourage 100,000 more Australians to register. One organ donor can save up to seven lives and help many more through eye and tissue donation.
It only takes one minute to register as an organ and tissue donor at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Express Plus Medicare app. You can also use these channels to check and make sure you're registered.
DonateLife Week runs from today, Sunday, July 24, until next Sunday, July 31.
DonateLife SA medical director, Dr Stewart Moodie is hoping for more donor signatures.
"We know the biggest barrier to families saying 'yes' to donation is not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor," Dr Moodie said.
"In hospital, discussing organ and tissue donation comes at an intensely emotional time for families - usually when faced with the unexpected death of their loved one.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted. Across Australia, 9 in 10 families say yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and this number is halved when a person is not registered and has not shared their wishes with their family.
"It's really important that everyone in our local community gets behind DonateLife Week, because right now in Australia there are 13 million people aged 16 and over who are eligible to register as organ and tissue donors - but haven't.
"Turning that number around starts with every single person who registers this DonateLife Week. We're aiming to get 100,000 more Australians signed on as organ and tissue donors and to give hope to the 1750 Australians currently on the waitlist for an organ transplant.
"I encourage people in South Australia to join the Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week and register to be an organ and tissue donor. It only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app or tick the box on the driver's license."
