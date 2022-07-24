The Islander

DonateLife Week: Robe, Kangaroo Island, Yankalilla, Alexandrina lead organ donation rates

July 24 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week is on now to encourage 100,000 more Australians to register. Picture supplied

It's DonateLife Week and new data reveals urgent need for more Aussies to register as organ and tissue donors

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.