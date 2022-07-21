The Islander

61 feral cats caught in winter trapping blitz on Dudley Peninsula on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:57am, first published 4:41am
The blue dots indicate the location where each of the 61 feral cats was trapped in the 2022 feral cat winter blitz. Picture: KI Landscape Board

The Dudley Feral Cat eradication team together with landowners on eastern Kangaroo Island have trapped 61 feral cats in a "winter "blitz".

