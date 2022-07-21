The Dudley Feral Cat eradication team together with landowners on eastern Kangaroo Island have trapped 61 feral cats in a "winter "blitz".
The blitz ran from June 24 to July 4, 2022, involved 31 landholders over more than 5500 hectares, with countless others generously providing access to their properties.
On top of that feral cat team trapped with 382 cage traps across the entire the Dudley Peninsula.
The team from the KI Landscape Board together with community, accomplished more than 4000 trap nights in 10 nights.
All up 61 feral cats over the 10 nights were captured, 35 females and 22 males, right across the peninsula, but mostly to the west.
Feral cat eradication project leader, James Smith said this reflected to some extent the work the team had done so far removing feral cats from the eastern side in the last few years.
Some of the male captures were quite large, up to 5.6kg, with most females hovering around the average of 3.1kg.
Of the cats captured, four were black, one was ginger and the team caught 53 feral tabby cats of various patterns.
"During this winter we will continue trapping the entirety of the peninsula whilst continuing the expansion of our network of 4G connected cameras," Mr Smith said.
"Thanks again to everyone for your support and participation, we're getting there!"
Feral cat baiting season using Curiosity is coming up with two advertisements planned for The Islander notifying landowners on the Dudley Peninsula.
Certain areas will be targeted with people warned to keep their dogs out these areas.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
