It's time for Kangaroo Island car owners to fill in their Application for Vehicle Concession form for their vehicle registration.
The 50 per cent concession or rebate for outer areas, including Kangaroo Island, was reintroduced with the election of the new state government back in March 2022.
One alert reader, who is on top of his bills, filled in the form online.
While he got the compensation back in only a matter of days, he was left questioning the amount he received back.
This Islander, who had never applied for the concession before, was expecting to get back a full 50 per cent of his $545 registration bill for his car - around $272.
But it turns out he is only getting back $70.
So he called Road and Marine Services and, with their help, got a breakdown of his bill: $141 is for actual registration, $192 is for insurance and $262 is for "other" charges.
His investigations reveal these other charges were $60 for stamp duty, $141 for an emergency services levy and the remainder for more insurance and other unstated fees.
Seasoned KI locals who dealt with the vehicle concession in its previous forms may be familiar with the system.
But newcomers may have been expecting to get half the entire rego bill recompensed.
Still, with diesel currently retailing for $2.23 in Kingscote, that $70 was a tank of gas.
He joked that local member Leon Bignell could have also waived stamp duty for Islanders for an extra $60.
Mr Bignell said his office had been inundated with messages of thanks from Islanders about the return of the concession.
"I think most people who knew what the system was before the Liberals scrapped it are very grateful that we listened to the community and reinstated the concession," he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
