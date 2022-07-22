The highly regarded "How Do We Love Thee? Let us count the ways..." exhibition series returns to Adelaide's National Wine Centre for three weeks this August.
The annual exhibition is part of South Australian Living Artist's festival and features the works of Kangaroo Island artists, as curated by gallery owner Fleur Peters from Fine Art KI.
The 2022 KI show is called "To Distant Shores" and showcases 23 renowned Island artists in one of 600 state-wide events, which celebrate the SALA festival, established in 1998.
The past two years has been an unsettling time for many, and this year's theme references the re-opening of travel borders, as well as notions of the Island as a resting place for voyagers and a refuge for those that call it home, Fleur said.
Be the first to experience 130 new evocative artworks in diverse and exciting mediums, including sculpture, wearable textiles, and art jewellery - a distinct expression of place.
The official opening is 2pm on Sunday, August 7 at the wine centre, with cabaret-style seating.
Exhibiting artists will be led in Q+A conversations by MC Cathie Tydeman and multi-disciplinary creative Michele Saint-Yves.
Limited tickets, include $15 voucher to spend at the exhibition and refreshments served to your seat, are available via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/how-do-we-love-thee-let-us-count-the-ways-to-distant-shores-tickets-381521239297
Experience KI on the mainland daily from August 6-28, 2022 in a significant cultural showcase.
Two art corridors at the wine centre will be transformed with the magic of Kangaroo Island's talented visual story tellers.
During the month you can personally tour with individual artists on August 11, 16, 20-21, 23, and final afternoon Sunday, August 28.
Kangaroo Island wines will be available to purchase from the centre's Wined Bar and local produce features on the menus.
This year's KI artists: Audrey Harnett, Cecilia Gunnarsson, Dave Clarke, Deborah Odell, Fred Peters, Gay De Mather, Jane Evans, Janet Ayliffe, Jennifer Macauley, Kathryn Lewis, Kenita Williamson, Maggie Welz, Melanie Le, Merril Hansen, Michele Lane, Mishka Ammann, Patti Blucher, Peggy Rismiller, Quentin Chester, Rose Walker, Rosemary Whitehead, Sara Hourez, and Steve Morvell.
For all information, contact curator Fleur Peters 0417 832 037 or https://fineartkangarooisland.com.au/sala-2022-exhibition/
