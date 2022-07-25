The Islander

COVID vaccination clinic now open on Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:50am
Video: The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are quickly becoming dominant in Australia
SA Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been set up at the Kingscote Town Hall on Kangaroo Island and opens today, Monday, July 25, 2022. The van is pictured at the hall last Friday. Picture: Stan Gorton

The SA Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened today, July 25, 2022 in the Kingscote Town Hall on Kangaroo Island.

