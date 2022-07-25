COVID vaccination clinic now open on Kangaroo Island

The SA Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened today, July 25, 2022 in the Kingscote Town Hall on Kangaroo Island.
The clinic will move to the Penneshaw Medical Centre for one day on Wednesday, July 27, before returning to Kingscote for the rest of the week.
This cycle will be repeated again next week and all appointments are walk-in.
The SA Health COVID heat map as of July 25, 2022 lists 41 active cases on KI, while about a quarter of the population, or 1122 people, have tested positive since the pandemic outbreak.
The clinic's return to KI also comes as the guidance for vaccinations is expanded to boosters for everyone over 30.
Vaccinations will be provided at Kingscote Town Hall and Penneshaw Medical Centre in two phases, with both clinics offering Pfizer vaccines to adults and children as walk-ins only.
These will include fourth dose vaccinations for people aged over 30.
Vaccination clinics will be available to the public in two phases.
Phase one will occur between Monday, July 25 and Saturday, July 30, while phase two will occur between Monday, August 8 and Saturday, August 13.
Kingscote Town Hall will be open every day except Wednesdays between 8.30am and 4.40pm.
Penneshaw Medical Centre will be open on Wednesdays between 10am to 3pm. Both clinics will be walk-in.
According to SA Health, masks are an "additional barrier to help stop the spread" of the virus. If you are a close contact you must wear a mask when you leave the house for seven days after exposure.
According to SA Health, it is mandatory to wear masks in health care services, pharmacies, disability care facilities, residential aged care facilities, passenger transport services and planes.
Taking the requirements a step further, the Australian Medical Association's SA branch president, Michelle Atchison, called for masks to be compulsory in crowded areas and where there can be close contact between people.
She says it is a "no-brainer" for authorities to introduce this extra measure. Also, she is worried about the spread of the virus once school resumes after the holidays.
Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) are now used as a test to diagnose COVID. This means that if you test positive using this test, your result does not need to be confirmed with a PCR test at a clinic. You must report a positive rapid antigen test result within 24 hours.
If you are a close contact and have no symptoms, you must use RATS to complete your required tests. You must test five times in seven days. If you are a close contact without symptoms, you can access free rapid antigen tests.
You should have a PCR test as soon as you develop any COVID symptoms. This applies to everyone, including close contacts. If you are a close contact without symptoms, you can also have a PCR test.
You must isolate for seven days from the day you had a positive result and notify your close contacts.
If you have symptoms, but test negative, you must have a PCR test to confirm your result.
