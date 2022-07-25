A Grade: Round 12 2022 saw the final four confirmed for the A Grade, after Parndana defeated Dudley by 96 points.
Parndana put the young Dudley side under terrific pressure early on.
Advertisement
Gaskin and Trethewey were creative early, as Dudley were caught on the back foot.
It was late in the quarter that Dudley settled and were able to score a couple of goals to be down by just 20 points at the first break.
The second quarter was much more even. Wheaton and Florance combined well for Dudley, and Keir was doing a good job in defence.
Dudley's pressure in defence was fantastic, and it kept them in the game with Parndana not able to kick straight but four goals up at half time.
Parndana once again established the difference fourth and fifth with a strong third term.
The young Dudley side tried grimly to hold on, but once again were lucky that Parndana were unable to kick straight.
Davis started to get on top up forward, Sexton and Skeer involved in a lot of plays, as Parndana took a six-goal margin into the last break.
Dudley needing some goals quick, but it wasn't to be as Parndana thoroughly established their dominance in the last.
The goals were shared around in the last, with the only negative the kicking for goal. 9.7 to 0.1 told the story, as unfortunately the young Dudley side just ran out of legs and couldn't get their hands on the ball.
A good win to Parndana to confirm their spot in the four. Congrats to Dylan Bunney on his first A Grade game for Dudley. P - 19.23 def DU - 6.5
The last time Wisanger and Western District met, Wisanger got off to the fast start before Western Districts was able to overrun them.
This time, however, it was Wonks off to the fast start.
A slight breeze to the club room end and Wonks took full advantage, kicking 7 goals to 1.
Hoban proved tough to beat in the ruck, and Cross was his usual prevalent self, ending the game with 6 goals.
Wonks forced Wisanger into uncharacteristic mistakes and they were made to pay with many majors coming from turn overs.
Stung into action, Wisanger started to put the pressure back onto wonks. Cross for Wisanger was everywhere, and Sampson used the ball to great effect.
Clifford up forward finished the work and Wisanger worked their way back into the game, being just 3 goals down at half time.
Advertisement
If the home crowd was hoping Wisanger would be able to over run the wonks side it wasn't to be.
Goals to Graham and Hammat put the pressure back on Wisanger, and this time there wasn't to be any coming back.
Florance, Barrett and Larcombe got on top around the ground and Wonks were able to turn the scoreboard over, at times too easily.
Nine goals straight to two for the term told the story, wonks up by 57 points at the final break.
Wisanger kept fighting the game out, ensuring wonks would have some sore bodies for their next hit out.
D. Cross and Clifford (5 goals) combined well, but it was too little too late for this particular game.
Advertisement
The next bout between these two will, most likely, be a final of which Wisanger will be determined to get off to a better start. WD -18.6 def. Wis - 11.8
Reserves: At Parndana, it was an entertaining start to the B Grade game with both sides playing a fast and furious style of game.
Wintinna andTucker were all over the ground for both of their sides.
The Parndana veterans of Bowden, Mills and Bussenschutt may not have as much pace of their younger selves, but they certainly have the football minds.
The three wily veterans set up a lot of plays for the Roosters, while also instructing their younger team mates in the correct positioning.
This went a long way to the final result, turning a 3-goal half time margin into a near 8 goal victory.
Advertisement
For the visitors, it was the old club names, but the youngsters who performed best in Childs, Willson, Gregor and Florance.
Hopefully these young players will stick around in the future, to continue the legacy set by their name sakes in the Dudley side. P -15.5 def. DU - 7.6
Western Districts have just had that bit much class for Wisanger, overcoming them by 56 points.
The game was scrappy at times, but with Pohlner dominating the ruck early and Larcombe giving Wonks plenty of run, the visitors were able to get off to a quick start.
With Bald, Fogden and Griffin all a danger up forward (all finishing with 3 goals), wonks were able to slowly build on the margin. Shurven was moved into the centre and made an instant impact.
And J. Schofield tried hard all day in a good battle with Whittle. Rees played loose in defence, and thwarted some good forward plays for Wonks, but the visitors were always on top in this one. WD - 12.12 def. Wis 4.4
Advertisement
Colts: Dudley have continued their good form of the past few weeks and defeated second placed Parndana by 51 points.
Dudley got on top early, with Tait Florance on fire through the centre and Dylan Bunney hard to stop, finishing the game with 5 goals.
The centreline was where this game was won, Eli Kuchel was Parndana's best but didn't have his usual input, misses by Parndana proving costly.
Kaea Mauheni-Edwards tried hard all day, and Shannon Davis rebounded well out of defence.
However, Dudley kept getting the ball forward and the numbers eventually told on the scoreboard. The Eagles could surprise in the finals, finishing big winners on Saturday. DU 12.16 def. P - 4.13
An 8-goal third quarter has helped Western Districts overcome a determined Wisanger by 34 points.
Advertisement
The last game between these two sides was a tight affair, and it was the home side doing all the early attacking.
With key players in Toby Nolan and Molly Watters missing in action, the Panthers could sense a first win of the season.
Timmy Turner kicked the first of the game and the Panther cubs were up and about early.
Alex Wheaton added another, and Wonks were caught a bit flat footed.
A long goal to Taj Morrison gave Wonks their first, but Wisanger looked good at the first break, up by 13 points.
Jackson Short tried hard in defence and he was having a good tussle with Alex Wheaton, but the Wisanger side were inspired and playing the better football.
Advertisement
Callen Berden was proving a handful up front for the Panthers and Wisanger was looking the goods for a win.
Enter Rory Baker, kicking three goals for the term and keeping his team in touch with Wisanger up by 5 points at half time.
The forward lines of both sides were well on top, in what was an entertaining first half.
A goal each had the second half appeared to be going the same way.
Billy Brind moved the Saints in front for the first time, and they were never to be headed again.
Massimo Lovison got on top in the centre, and Jackson Short started to run hard and create plays for his side.
Advertisement
Both Billy Brind (5 goals) and Rory Baker (8) inspired their team and things started to go Wonks' way.
Seven goals in a row broke the game open for the Saints and made the game a forgone conclusion.
Wisanger managed to outscore the Saints in the last, 3 goals to 2, but unfortunately for them they are still searching for their first win of the season. WD 15.5 def. Wis 9.7
- Ball Magnet
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.